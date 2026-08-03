Senator Dahms receives legacy award

On July 23, the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) hosted a Legislative Awards dinner recognizing city officials and legislators for their advocacy and contributions to Greater Minnesota throughout the 2026 legislative session and their careers. The event was held in New Ulm as a part of the Coalition’s annual summer conference.

“There is no debating that this year’s award winners have shown an unwavering commitment to Greater Minnesota,” said CGMC Executive Director Bradley Peterson. “Each and every one has put their best foot forward and stepped up for the needs of our cities, consistently advocating for solutions to address the issues facing our communities. These recipients are the epitome of civic leadership, and our Coalition is beyond grateful for each of their hard work and dedication.”

State Senator Gary Dahms (R – Redwood Falls) was a recipient of CGMC’s Minnesota Legacy Award. This honor is given to legislators (upon their retirement) who have demonstrated unfailing commitment and made extraordinary contributions to Greater Minnesota during their legislative careers.

“CGMC does a good job of advocating for Rural Minnesota values and our way of life,” said Senator Dahms. “I have enjoyed working with them during my tenure at the legislature and am grateful for this recognition.”

Senator Dahms has been the chief author of Public Facilities Authority (PFA) funding bills that are vital for drinking water and wastewater projects throughout Greater Minnesota. He worked in a bipartisan manner to improve Highway 14 safety from New Ulm to the Mankato-Rochester corridor and has been a supporter of many bonding bills to help fund critical infrastructure. The CGMC has appreciated his work as a diligent and bipartisan lawmaker for the region’s priorities.

The CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing more than 100 cities outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.