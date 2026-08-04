AIBODY Platform Used in Columbia University General Physiology Course

NEW YORK AND SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIBODY has completed an initial classroom implementation of its interactive physiology platform in a General Physiology course at Columbia University The implementation took place in a course taught by Dr Ava Brent in Columbia University’s Department of Biological Sciences. AIBODY was used during live classroom sessions covering cardiac and respiratory physiology.During the sessions, students used AIBODY to observe changes in a simulated patient’s physiological parameters in response to selected pathologies and interventions. The classroom activities included the exploration of ECG patterns, spirometry measurements and the relationship between different physiological systems.The implementation provided AIBODY with an opportunity to observe how its platform could be incorporated into instructor-led undergraduate physiology teaching. Student feedback was collected as part of AIBODY’s evaluation of the implementation.“We are excited to see momentum building, with a rapidly growing number of institutions using AIBODY for training and education across the United States and Europe,” said Kiril Tasseff, CEO of AIBODY. “Observing the platform in a live undergraduate classroom is always a pleasure, and we are grateful for the opportunity to deploy AIBODY at Columbia University.”AIBODY has now concluded this initial classroom implementation and will use the experience to inform the continued development of its physiology education platform.About AIBODYAIBODY develops interactive human physiology simulation technology for healthcare and life sciences education. Its platform enables learners to observe how physiological systems respond to disease, injury and clinical interventions in real time.For further information, visit aibody.io Disclaimer: Columbia University has not endorsed, recommended or advertised AIBODY or its products. References to Columbia University in this announcement are limited to factual descriptions of the classroom implementation.

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