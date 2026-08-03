August 2026

The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) is required by law to update the Maine Energy Plan every two years. The Plan is informed by in-depth technical analyses and robust stakeholder input, and offers objectives, strategies, and actions to ensure affordable, reliable, and increasingly clean energy for Maine people and businesses.
Upcoming 2027 Energy Plan Webinar: Energy Needs
Building on a Request for Information and kickoff webinar, DOER is preparing updated technical analysis of future energy needs in the state. Join the Department on Monday, August 3, 2026, from 1:00–2:30 p.m. via Zoom for a webinar that will provide an overview of the methodology, present initial draft results, and offer an opportunity to provide input on the analysis. Register for the webinar here.
2027 Energy Plan Public Workshops
DOER is hosting three community workshops across the state to engage with Maine people, businesses, and communities on the state’s energy priorities, challenges, and opportunities. Members of the public are welcome to attend, share their perspectives, and participate in discussions that will help inform the goals and strategies of the 2027 Maine Energy Plan. This summer, the Department will host meetings in three locations across Maine:
2027 Energy Plan Stakeholder Survey
DOER is seeking public input to help shape the next Maine Energy Plan through a short online survey. Interested individuals or organizations are invited to complete this short survey to share input to inform the next plan.
DOER Announces Significant Advancement of Energy Storage
July 20, 2026 – The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) announced that the Department has submitted plans for the state's first competitive energy storage solicitation to the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for review, marking a major milestone in implementing new authority established by the Legislature to reduce energy costs and strengthen grid reliability.
The proposed solicitation seeks to more than double the state’s current storage capacity by procuring up to 360 megawatts of energy storage. It is the first to be developed under the authority granted to DOER when Governor Mills established the cabinet-level department to lead the state's energy policy and planning. State law requires the PUC to review and approve the proposed request for proposals, after which energy storage project proposals can be submitted.
"This solicitation is designed to bring forward energy storage projects that reduce costs for Maine ratepayers," said Celina Cunningham, Acting Commissioner of the Maine Department of Energy Resources. "The Maine Energy Plan calls for more energy storage to help us make better use of the electricity already being generated, reduce strain on the grid during periods of peak demand, and strengthen reliability. We appreciate the thoughtful input received during the public comment process and look forward to working with the Commission as it reviews the proposal."
Maine has already added more than 250 megawatts of grid-connected energy storage and has identified additional storage as a key priority in the 2025 Maine Energy Plan to improve affordability, reliability, and resilience. View the full announcement here.
Other Meetings and Opportunities
Transmission Stakeholder Group Meeting & Draft for Comment
The Draft Maine Transmission Infrastructure Study (PDF) has been prepared by E3 and released by the Maine DOER for public comment. All public comments received in response to the draft report will be included as an additional appendix to the final Maine Transmission Infrastructure Study when it is submitted to the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology in accordance with Resolves 2025 Chapter 57. Written comments are due no later than August 17, 2026, and must be submitted by email to DOER@maine.gov.
Maine Data Center Advisory Council Meetings
The Maine Data Center Advisory Council was established by Executive Order of Governor Mills to evaluate issues related to large-scale data center development in Maine and make recommendations to protect ratepayers, maintain electric grid reliability, minimize environmental impacts, and enable responsible economic development. The next Council meeting will be open to the public and focused on community and economic development related to large-scale data centers in Maine. Later this summer, the Council will host listening sessions via Zoom to gather public input that will support the work. Register using the links below:
Community and Economic Development Meeting: Thursday, August 13, 2026, from 9:30am-12:00pm (register here).
Listening Session 1: Thursday, August 27, 2026, from 1:00pm-2:30pm(register here).
Listening Session 2: Tuesday, September 1, 2026, from 5:00pm-7:00pm (register here).
Two Job Openings at Maine DOER
The Maine Department of Energy Resources is looking for experienced leaders to help shape Maine's energy future. DOER is currently hiring for two Manager positions:
These roles offer the opportunity to help lead the State's energy initiatives, guide policy development, oversee critical programs, and collaborate with partners across government and industry while helping to advance affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy for Maine people and businesses. If you're a strategic leader with experience in energy policy, security, planning, infrastructure, regulatory affairs, or related fields, we encourage you to apply, or share these opportunities with someone who would be a great fit. Applications close August 12, 2026. Visit this page for more information.
DOER conducts a weekly survey of Maine heating fuel prices obtained from retailers statewide. The chart below illustrates average prices as of July 27, 2026 and how they compare to prices one year ago. Visit the DOER website to view all heating fuel prices.
Avg. Statewide Price
Heating Oil
Kerosene
Propane
$/gallon (July 27, 2026)
$4.89
$5.76
$3.23
$/gallon (July 21, 2025)
$3.40
$4.27
$3.02
Difference ($/gallon)
+ $1.49
+ $1.49
+ $0.21
Difference (%)
+ 44%
+ 35%
+ 7%
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