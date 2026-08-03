August 2026

July 20, 2026 – The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) announced that the Department has submitted plans for the state's first competitive energy storage solicitation to the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for review, marking a major milestone in implementing new authority established by the Legislature to reduce energy costs and strengthen grid reliability. The proposed solicitation seeks to more than double the state’s current storage capacity by procuring up to 360 megawatts of energy storage. It is the first to be developed under the authority granted to DOER when Governor Mills established the cabinet-level department to lead the state's energy policy and planning. State law requires the PUC to review and approve the proposed request for proposals, after which energy storage project proposals can be submitted. "This solicitation is designed to bring forward energy storage projects that reduce costs for Maine ratepayers," said Celina Cunningham, Acting Commissioner of the Maine Department of Energy Resources. "The Maine Energy Plan calls for more energy storage to help us make better use of the electricity already being generated, reduce strain on the grid during periods of peak demand, and strengthen reliability. We appreciate the thoughtful input received during the public comment process and look forward to working with the Commission as it reviews the proposal." Maine has already added more than 250 megawatts of grid-connected energy storage and has identified additional storage as a key priority in the 2025 Maine Energy Plan to improve affordability, reliability, and resilience. View the full announcement here.