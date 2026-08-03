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Fatal Crash on SR-32.

On August 3, 2026, at approximately 0644 hours, a white Toyota Camry was traveling north on SR-32 near milepost 8. The Camry left the roadway to the right, overcorrected, and ...

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Fatal Crash on SR-32.

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