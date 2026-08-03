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Doña Ana County Commission appoints three Acting County Managers

August 03, 2026

Following a Closed Session during its regular meeting on July 28, the Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioners appointed Deb Weir, Lucio Luttrell and Stephen Lopez to serve as a joint Acting County Manager during the County's leadership transition. 

The Acting County Managers will provide executive leadership, support County departments and employees, and ensure continuity of County operations while the Board determines its next steps regarding permanent leadership. 

"We are honored by the Board's confidence in us and are committed to working together as a team to provide steady leadership, support our employees and ensure the County continues to operate effectively and efficiently," the Acting County Managers said in a joint statement. 

The appointment follows the Board of County Commissioners’ announcement last week that it would begin the process of determining the County's long-term leadership after the county manager position became vacant. 

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Doña Ana County Commission appoints three Acting County Managers

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