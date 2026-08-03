Stand Up for Science Celebrates Win for Science with Senate Stopgap Bill

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Draft bipartisan bill will prevent the OMB proposal from being implemented on October 1

This is a huge win. But it is just one battle in the larger war on science and democracy. This is officially a midterms issue and it is critical [we] keep the pressure on Congress.” — Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand Up for Science is celebrating the Senate’s August 1st draft stopgap bill, which proposes to fund the federal government until December 11. The draft bill includes a temporary ban on finalizing the OMB’s proposed overhaul of federal grant making rules that attempts to put political appointees in charge of funding decisions.“This is the result of PEOPLE POWER! WE THE PEOPLE made this happen through sheer grit,” said Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science.“We got millions of eyes on a story that would have flown under the radar. This is a huge win. But it is just one battle in the larger war on science and democracy. This is officially a midterms issue and it is critical that scientists and the pro-science public keep the pressure on Congress to see this rule fully retracted before it is enacted. Members of Congress who fail to stop the rule will be out of a job January 3rd, 2027, by the same people power that made the OMB rule an issue," Delawalla added.House Representatives will vote on the funding bill when they return in September.Since OMB’s announcement of the proposed rule in late May 2026, Stand Up for Science has been sounding the alarm about the widespread impacts of the proposal and the dangerous destabilization of federal funding it introduces. The proposal received tens of thousands of comments on the Federal Register, the vast majority of them overwhelmingly opposed. Stand Up for Science’s Action Center facilitated about 20% of all public comments on the Federal Register and helped generate tens of thousands of phone calls and emails to congressional representatives.Stand Up for Science is currently raising concerns and mobilizing opposition over a similar rule change proposed by the National Science Foundation.Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based non-profit organization advocating for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to executive orders disrupting federal science agencies and the funding of the American scientific ecosystem. Stand Up For Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action in March 2025. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as their platform to publish open letters of concern.Stand Up For Science is a 501(c)(4) [EIN: 33-4154429] non-profit organization and donations are not tax-deductible.

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