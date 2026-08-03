Beyond Certification: Turning Credentials into Business Opportunities

Elaine Taylor, Executive Director Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors.

2026 NVBDC National Conference: Mission: POSSIBLE, Powered by NVBDC 3.0 to Showcase How Veteran-Owned Businesses Can Transform Certification into Growth

As the nation's original third-party authority for veteran-owned business certification, we are incredibly proud of the trust our certification represents” — Elaine Taylor, Executive Director

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earning certification is an important milestone for any veteran-owned business—but it is only the beginning.That message will take center stage at the 2026 NVBDC National Conference: Mission: POSSIBLE , Powered by NVBDC 3.0 , where the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) will unveil an expanded approach to helping veteran-owned businesses move beyond certification and toward measurable business growth.Taking place October 4–6, 2026, at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit, the conference will demonstrate how certification becomes most valuable when paired with supplier readiness, education, corporate engagement, strategic networking, and ongoing business development."As the nation's original third-party authority for veteran-owned business certification, we are incredibly proud of the trust our certification represents," said Elaine M. Taylor, Executive Director of NVBDC. "But certification alone doesn't create contracts. Relationships do. Preparation does. Strategy does. NVBDC 3.0 is about ensuring our certified veteran-owned businesses have the tools, knowledge, and connections to turn their credentials into real business opportunities."The 2026 NVBDC National Conference: Mission: POSSIBLE, Powered by NVBDC 3.0 reflects that philosophy by providing veteran-owned businesses with practical resources designed to help them compete in today's evolving procurement landscape.Throughout the conference, attendees will learn how to maximize the value of their certification through:• One-on-one matchmaking with corporate procurement professionals• Supplier readiness education and business development strategies• Artificial intelligence tools that improve productivity and competitiveness• Corporate procurement and sourcing insights• Executive networking opportunities• International trade and market expansion resources• Access to capital and business growth strategies• Real-world success stories from certified veteran-owned businesses that have transformed certification into long-term business relationships.Under NVBDC 3.0, the organization is expanding its role beyond certification by creating an ecosystem that helps veteran-owned businesses strengthen operations, improve supplier readiness, leverage emerging technologies, and build lasting partnerships with corporate America.For many businesses, certification opens the first door.What happens next often determines long-term success."Receiving certification tells corporations that your business has been independently verified," Taylor said. "What wins business is demonstrating capability, building trust, understanding procurement processes, and consistently delivering value. Our responsibility is to help veteran-owned businesses excel in every one of those areas."The conference will feature educational sessions covering artificial intelligence, supplier readiness, certification success, procurement trends, access to capital, international business opportunities, executive leadership, and corporate engagement. These sessions are designed to provide practical strategies that attendees can immediately apply to strengthen their businesses and compete for new opportunities.Recognized as America's Premier National Veteran Business Matchmaking Conference & Marketplace, the annual conference brings together veteran-owned businesses, Fortune 500 corporations, procurement leaders, government agencies, and industry experts committed to strengthening veteran participation in corporate supply chains.The conference theme, Mission: POSSIBLE, reflects NVBDC's belief that every veteran-owned business has the potential to achieve extraordinary growth when given the right preparation, partnerships, and opportunities."We're shifting the conversation," Taylor added. "Success isn't measured by earning a certificate and hanging it on the wall. Success is measured by new business relationships, stronger capabilities, increased revenue, and sustainable growth. That's the future of NVBDC, and that's what attendees will experience at Mission: POSSIBLE, Powered by NVBDC 3.0."Registration is now open for the 2026 NVBDC National Conference: Mission: POSSIBLE, Powered by NVBDC 3.0.Veteran-owned businesses, corporate members, procurement professionals, government agencies, and strategic partners are invited to join NVBDC in Detroit this October to discover how certification can become the foundation for long-term business success.For conference information, sponsorship opportunities, and registration, visit www.nvbdc.org/events About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the nation's original third-party authority for the certification of veteran-owned businesses of all sizes. Through NVBDC 3.0, the organization is expanding beyond certification to provide education, supplier readiness, corporate engagement, strategic partnerships, and business development resources that help certified veteran-owned businesses compete, grow, and succeed in today's marketplace.

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