Daytime Lane Closures on I-64 Begin Aug. 10

CULPEPER – Drivers should expect daytime left lane closures on westbound Interstate 64 in Albemarle County for tree trimming operations.

Weather permitting, crews will work Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Aug. 10. No lane closures are scheduled on Fridays, and work is expected to be complete by Sept. 3.

The work zone will begin near mile marker 112 and gradually move west toward mile marker 107 as work progresses. Individual work zones will be less than two miles in length.

Motorists should expect delays and be alert for changing traffic patterns. Drivers will see advance warning vehicles alerting them to slowed or stopped traffic approaching the work zone.

Drivers should use caution near the work zones and be alert for crews near the travel lanes.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.