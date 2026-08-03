Learn Effective Wingshooting with MDC Aug. 18 at Lake City Range

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BUCKNER, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites hunters to a free program on effective wingshooting using nontoxic shot for hunting game birds and small game on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 4-9 p.m. at the MDC Lake City Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Buckner. This class is designed to help hunters become more efficient and ethical harvesters of game, especially waterfowl, while using nontoxic ammunition.

MDC instructors will begin with shotgun safety, operation, and shooting fundamentals. MDC staff will then provide an introduction to wingshooting fundamentals, distance estimation, choke selection, non-toxic shotshell ammunition selection, and shotgun patterning.

The main goal is to help migratory bird, upland bird, and small-game shotgun hunters improve their hunting skills with non-toxic shot. Hunters are required to use non-toxic shotshells while hunting for waterfowl, doves, and various other game species at certain conservation areas. For more information on nontoxic shot regulations, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/regulations/nontoxic-shot-regulations.

Space is limited. Register now at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/220224.

Learn more about the Lake City Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/lake-city-shooting-range-outdoor-education-center.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.