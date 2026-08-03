Speeks Drive in Chesterfield Closing daily August 10-12 for pipe replacement project

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be closing a section of Route 3036 (Speeks Drive) between Route 2606 (Dumaine Drive) and Route 3320 (Hasty Lane) in Chesterfield County for a pipe replacement project. Weather permitting, closures will take place daily August 10-12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Approximate location of the work is at 3206 Speeks Drive.

Residents and businesses will be able to access their properties.

Through-traffic drivers should follow the posted detours:

Northbound Traffic : Travel west on Hasty Lane, north on Route 2742 (Woodsong Drive), and east on Dumaine Drive back to Speeks Drive

Southbound Traffic : Travel west on Dumaine Drive, south on Woodsong Drive, and east on Hasty Lane back to Speeks Drive

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.