Interstate 90 Exit 332 (Mitchell) Scheduled to Reopen to Traffic

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Aug. 3, 2026

Contact:

Rick Brandner, Project Engineer, 605-995-8120

MITCHELL, S.D. – On Tuesday, Aug.4, 2026, the roadway over the railroad bridges near exit 332 (Mitchell) will be fully reopened to traffic. The reopening will include the eastbound on-ramp at exit 332 to Interstate 90.

Traffic Impacts:

The project detour currently in place will be removed.

The signal lights at exit 330 will be placed in flash mode for two days to allow traffic to become accustomed to the changed conditions.

The signal lights at exit 330 will be fully removed on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, and the intersection will return to its original traffic condition prior to construction.

Project Summary:

This project included replacing bridge approach slabs and joints to provide a smoother transition on and off the structures. Berm repairs and improvements to the approach pavement were also made to enhance ride quality and extend the life of the roadway.

A polymer chip seal was applied to help protect the surface from moisture and wear. Guardrail upgrades were made to improve roadside safety, and an acceleration lane was constructed to allow drivers to safely merge into traffic.

The prime contractor for this $2.67 million paving project is T & R Construction of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is October 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i90-mitchellbridges.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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