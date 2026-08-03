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The Business Research Company's C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Study Highlights How Industry Demand Is Evolving

Expected to grow to $4.48 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for C-reactive protein (CRP) testing has seen notable expansion recently, driven by growing healthcare demands and advancements in diagnostic technology. As inflammation-related health concerns become more prevalent, CRP testing is gaining traction as a critical tool in clinical diagnostics and disease management. Below is a detailed look at the market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Current and Future Market Size of the C-Reactive Protein Testing Market

The C-reactive protein testing market has experienced significant growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $3.52 billion in 2025 to $3.7 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This historical growth is largely due to a rise in inflammatory disease cases, growing application of CRP tests in clinical settings, expanded laboratory infrastructure in hospitals, heightened awareness around early disease diagnosis, and the availability of standardized testing kits.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its steady upward trajectory, reaching $4.48 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%. Factors expected to fuel this expansion include the increasing demand for point-of-care inflammation testing, the growing adoption of automated diagnostic platforms, wider preventive healthcare screening initiatives, the rise of high-throughput laboratory systems, and a stronger emphasis on personalized diagnostic approaches. Key trends during this period highlight a rising uptake of high-sensitivity CRP assays, more widespread use of automated immunoassay devices, growing interest in rapid inflammation diagnostics, expanding application of CRP testing in cardiovascular risk evaluation, and enhanced efforts toward laboratory workflow automation.

Understanding C-Reactive Protein Testing and Its Clinical Use

C-reactive protein testing measures the amount of CRP present in the blood, a protein produced by the liver when inflammation occurs. Inflammation acts as the body's natural defense mechanism against injury or infection by protecting affected tissues. CRP testing is primarily utilized to detect inflammation due to infections or other inflammatory conditions, making it a valuable diagnostic tool in clinical practice.

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Increasing Cardiovascular Disease Cases Fueling Demand for CRP Testing

One of the primary growth drivers for the CRP testing market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). These conditions encompass heart-related ailments such as damaged blood vessels, structural heart problems, and blood clot formation. Although the precise causes of CVD remain unclear, several risk factors contribute to its development. Behavioral risks such as unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, smoking, and alcohol consumption lead to the buildup of fatty deposits (atherosclerosis) within the arteries, which heightens the chance of clot formation. These behaviors also contribute to elevated blood pressure, increased blood glucose and lipid levels, weight gain, and obesity.

Due to the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, there is a growing need for CRP testing to aid in diagnosing or predicting cardiovascular risks, sometimes providing insights comparable to cholesterol level assessments. For instance, data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in October 2024 revealed that approximately 919,032 people died from cardiovascular disease in 2023 in the United States, accounting for one-third of all deaths. This significant mortality rate underscores how the surge in cardiovascular diseases is a crucial factor driving the demand for CRP testing worldwide.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Market for CRP Testing

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global C-reactive protein testing market. However, looking forward, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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