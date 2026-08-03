Northern Maine Fair
Bureau / Program: Agriculture Resource Development
Date: August 5, 2026 - August 9, 2026
Location: Presque Isle, Maine
Event Type: Fair
Large family fair, lots of rides and exhibits, horse pulling, harness racing, tractor pulling, demo derby.
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