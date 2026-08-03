Bureau / Program: Agriculture Resource Development

Date: August 5, 2026 - August 9, 2026

Location: Presque Isle, Maine

Event Type: Fair Large family fair, lots of rides and exhibits, horse pulling, harness racing, tractor pulling, demo derby. Join Meeting Related Website



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