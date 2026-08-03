MPD Investigating Dix Street Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.
On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at approximately 5:58 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 6200 block of Dix Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located one male, unconscious but breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
On Friday, July 31, 2026, despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Jamari Millet, of Southeast, DC.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26105506
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