Custom Residential Metalwork Centers on Fit, Function, and Craftsmanship

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owner-led fabrication at 5280 Metal Works LLC gives homeowners access to custom railings, gates, staircases, repairs, and specialty metalwork built around the measurements and character of each property. Work begins with the space itself, allowing each project to address structure, daily use, and appearance without relying on standard components.Serving homeowners throughout Aurora, CO, the business handles interior and exterior railing projects, welding repairs, aluminum work, iron features, and custom fabrication for residential settings. As a Railing Contractor, the company builds systems for stairs, porches, decks, and entry areas where fit and clean execution matter as much as appearance.Training under experienced welders shaped owner Sergio’s approach to fabrication, repair, and problem-solving. More than 11 years of hands-on welding experience guide projects through material selection, measurement, fabrication, welding, finishing, and installation. 5280 Metal Works LLC was formally established in 2024 after years spent developing those trade skills in shops and field conditions.Home-specific metalwork should solve practical needs without looking generic or out of place. A Railing Contractor serving Aurora, CO must consider movement through the space, exposure to Colorado weather, and how each finished piece fits established homes and newer residential properties.Learn more about custom metalwork, fabrication methods, and available residential project options. Visit the official website to review service details and request project information.Company Background:5280 Metal Works LLC is an Aurora-based metalwork business established in 2024 and led by a craftsman with more than 11 years of welding and fabrication experience. Its identity reflects Colorado roots, hands-on trade knowledge, and pride in well-made work.Address: 5280 Metal Works LLC, 4750 S Ouray StCity: AuroraState: COZip code: 80015Phone: (720) 982-7062

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