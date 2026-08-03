UM postgraduate programmes now open for applications for 2027/2028 academic year

MACAU, August 3 - The University of Macau (UM) is now accepting applications for its doctoral, master’s, and postgraduate certificate programmes for the 2027/2028 academic year. Applicants can submit their applications directly through UM’s official website. The deadline for the first batch of doctoral programme applications is 23 October 2026, while the deadline for master’s and postgraduate certificate programme applications is 3 December 2026.

To support Macao’s economic diversification and meet industry needs, UM has established five new science and technology faculties, namely the Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Engineering, the Faculty of Science, the Faculty of Information Science and Computing, and the Faculty of Design. This initiative aims to promote interdisciplinary integration across medicine, engineering, information science, and intelligent technologies. In the 2027/2028 academic year, the university will introduce several new postgraduate programmes in areas such as medicinal food and nutrition sciences, law and technology, and jurisprudence. Meanwhile, UM is advancing cross-border education in an orderly manner. Postgraduate programmes and relevant research activities will continue to be conducted at both the UM main campus and the First Phase of Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town – University of Macau. Additionally, with a commitment to nurturing high-calibre and well-rounded talent, the university offers a range of scholarships and financial aid for postgraduate students. These include the UM PhD Scholarship, the UM PhD Teaching Research Assistant, the International Student Scholarship, and the University of Macau Scholarship for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Programmes.

UM currently has over 16,900 students and offers more than 90 postgraduate programmes. UM’s global standing has improved significantly in recent years. The university ranks 145th in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, 14th in the THE Young University Rankings, 28th in the THE Asia University Rankings, and 1st among the member institutions of the Association of Portuguese Speaking Universities (AULP). It also ranks 267th in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. In addition, UM is among the top 1% in the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) database in 16 fields. Among these, Engineering, Computer Science, and Pharmacology & Toxicology are ranked in the top 0.1%.

UM is an international university featuring a multicultural campus and a modern governance model. English is the primary medium of instruction at the university. The university recruits faculty members internationally, with 80% of them coming from outside Macao. UM has continuously strengthened its research ecosystem, expanded its infrastructure, and provided robust support for cutting-edge scholarship. Central to this progress is the university’s ‘3+3+3+3’ strategic research layout: three state key laboratories, three emerging research fields, three interdisciplinary research areas, and three research platforms in the humanities and social sciences. This well-structured research ecosystem underscores the growing maturity of the university’s high-level talent development model.

For further information on admissions and programmes, please visit the UM Graduate School webpage: https://grs.um.edu.mo/index.php/prospective-students/. For enquiries, please contact the Graduate School (email: gradschool@um.edu.mo; phone: +853 8822 4898).