Three Vehicle Injury Crash in Ada County

ADA COUNTY – Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on August 2nd, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m., on Interstate 84 at milepost 48, in Ada County.

A 2026 Kawasaki ZX636 driven by a 20-year-old-male from Meridian, was traveling east on Interstate 84 where it rear-ended a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 60-year-old female from Meridian. The Kawasaki was then struck by a 2015 Ford F150 driven by a 61-year-old male from Boise.

The rider of the Kawasaki was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

The rider of the Kawasaki was wearing a helmet. The driver and passenger of the Pacifica and the driver of the F150 were wearing their seatbelts.

Eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately one and a half hours to allow emergency personal to assist those on scene.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

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4643/4496

Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho