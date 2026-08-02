Three Vehicle Injury Crash in Ada County
ADA COUNTY – Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on August 2nd, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m., on Interstate 84 at milepost 48, in Ada County.
A 2026 Kawasaki ZX636 driven by a 20-year-old-male from Meridian, was traveling east on Interstate 84 where it rear-ended a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 60-year-old female from Meridian. The Kawasaki was then struck by a 2015 Ford F150 driven by a 61-year-old male from Boise.
The rider of the Kawasaki was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.
The rider of the Kawasaki was wearing a helmet. The driver and passenger of the Pacifica and the driver of the F150 were wearing their seatbelts.
Eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately one and a half hours to allow emergency personal to assist those on scene.
This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
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4643/4496
Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho
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