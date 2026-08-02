Semeraro & Fahrney Secures Site Plan Approval for Wayne’s First Redevelopment Project, Paving the Way for 113 Unit Affordable Housing Community

This project lays the foundation for Wayne’s affordable housing plan, saves the Township from zoning 500+ additional units, and reflects the successful collaboration of all who made it possible.” — Mark Semeraro

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semeraro & Fahrney, LLC is proud to announce the successful approval of the site plan for a 113 unit affordable housing development, marking the first redevelopment project approved in the Township of Wayne and a significant milestone in the municipality’s long term housing strategy.The Planning Board’s approval represents a major step forward in Wayne’s Fourth Round Affordable Housing Plan, with the project serving as a cornerstone of the Township’s efforts to meet its affordable housing obligations while creating high quality housing opportunities for residents.The development will be constructed by RPM Development Group, one of New Jersey’s premier affordable housing developers. For more than three decades, RPM has earned a strong reputation for developing, owning, and managing high quality residential communities throughout the state. The company has successfully completed numerous affordable and workforce housing developments that combine thoughtful design, long term sustainability, and responsible community planning.Semeraro & Fahrney served as land use counsel for the project, guiding the development team through the municipal approval process and successfully obtaining site plan approval after extensive planning and coordination.“This project represents much more than the approval of another residential development,” said Mark Semeraro, founder and managing partner of Semeraro & Fahrney, LLC. “It establishes the foundation for Wayne’s affordable housing plan and due to the fact that it consists of exclusively affordable units, it actually saved the Township from having to otherwise zone for over five hundred inclusionary units elsewhere.We are proud to have played a key role in bringing this important project to fruition and appreciate the collaborative efforts of the Township, the Planning Board, RPM Development Group, and everyone involved throughout the approval process.”“As municipalities across New Jersey continue addressing affordable housing obligations and redevelopment opportunities, experienced legal representation has never been more important,” Semeraro added. “Our firm is committed to helping clients navigate the increasingly complex land use process while finding solutions that benefit both developers and the communities they serve.”The approval further strengthens Semeraro & Fahrney’s reputation as one of New Jersey’s leading land use and redevelopment law firms. The firm regularly represents developers, property owners, investors, businesses, and municipalities in matters involving complex land use approvals throughout the state.Semeraro has spent more than 20 years representing clients before planning boards, zoning boards, governing bodies, and redevelopment agencies. His experience spans commercial, industrial, residential, mixed use, retail, office, and affordable housing developments, resulting in numerous successful approvals across New Jersey.Whether representing first time developers or some of the state’s largest real estate organizations, Semeraro & Fahrney, LLC is known for its practical guidance, strategic planning, and commitment to helping projects move efficiently through the approval process.About Semeraro & Fahrney, LLCSemeraro & Fahrney, LLC is a New Jersey law firm concentrating in land use, redevelopment, municipal law, zoning, planning board applications, commercial litigation, real estate development, employment law, and personal injury litigation.The firm represents developers, property owners, municipalities, businesses, and individuals throughout New Jersey, providing experienced legal counsel on projects ranging from local site plan applications to large scale redevelopment initiatives.Developers, property owners, and businesses seeking guidance on land use approvals, redevelopment projects, affordable housing, zoning matters, or municipal applications are encouraged to contact Semeraro & Fahrney, LLC to discuss how the firm’s experience can help move their projects from concept to approval.

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