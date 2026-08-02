Brangio Corp Confirm Strong Demand For Their CCTV Installation Services

Brangio Corp

In an exclusive interview with Eleven Media, Brangio Corp confirmed the strong enquiry levels for their CCTV installation services.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brangio Corp is a leading provider of cutting-edge CCTV solutions , dedicated to safeguarding home, properties, businesses, and communities with advanced surveillance technology.Established with a vision to redefine security standards, they specialise in delivering innovative CCTV systems tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients.The global and Australian CCTV camera markets are experiencing rapid growth driven by artificial intelligence integration, higher resolutions, and rising safety concerns. Eleven Media ’s own research showed the Australian market alone is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.1% and reach USD$1.64 billion by 2029.According to Cognitive Market Research’s recent report, worldwide surveillance equipment markets continue an upward trajectory, fuelled by large-scale public safety networks and urban development. Australian municipal councils, such as Melbourne and the Gold Coast, are expanding public safety camera grids and integrating private feeds on the back of public demand for better CCTV surveillance to deter crime.Brangio Corp offers comprehensive CCTV solutions to suit diverse needs. From high-definition cameras and video analytics to remote monitoring and access control integration, they provide a complete suite of security services to ensure comprehensive protection. Regardless of if it's securing a small retail store, a corporate office, or a large-scale industrial facility, Brangio Corp have a suitable solution for each.About Brangio CorpBrangio Corp is known for cutting-edge CCTV solutions to safeguarding homes, properties, businesses, and communities with the latest surveillance technology. Established with a vision to redefine security standards, they deliver innovative CCTV systems tailored to meet the most demanding needs of their clients. Learn more about the comprehensive range of security services they offer here: https://www.brangio.com.au

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