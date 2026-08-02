Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: August 1, 2026

Time: 1:30 PM - 12:00 AM

Location: 31 State Park Road, Poland, Maine 04274. Meet at the parking lot near the new park bathhouses.

State Park: Range Pond

Event Type: Special Event

Have books that you love that you want to share with others? Come check out our Summer Book Swaps. Adopt a book or bring lightly used books for all ages. Meet at the parking lot near the new park bathhouses.

Contact Name: The park

Contact Phone: (207) 998-4104

Cost: Programs are free with park admission. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $6.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $8.00 non-residents age 12-64, $2.00 non-residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free

Related Website



Related Documents:

August program flyer (PDF 65KB)