Book Swap at the Park - Range Pond State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: August 1, 2026
Time: 1:30 PM - 12:00 AM
Location: 31 State Park Road, Poland, Maine 04274. Meet at the parking lot near the new park bathhouses.
State Park: Range Pond
Event Type: Special Event
Have books that you love that you want to share with others? Come check out our Summer Book Swaps. Adopt a book or bring lightly used books for all ages. Meet at the parking lot near the new park bathhouses.
Contact Name: The park
Contact Phone: (207) 998-4104
Cost: Programs are free with park admission. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $6.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $8.00 non-residents age 12-64, $2.00 non-residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free
Related Website
Related Documents:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.