Safeguarding the voices that shaped a nation

UNESCO is supporting the preservation of the Radio Mogadishu archive through its Memory of the World Programme, with funding from the Government of Japan.

By combining technical expertise, assessment and digitisation, the initiative is helping safeguard one of Somalia's most important documentary heritage collections before it is lost.

Because archives are not simply about the past. They help people understand where they come from, strengthen a shared sense of identity and ensure that the voices of one generation can continue to inspire the next.

By safeguarding the Radio Mogadishu archive, Somalia is preserving not only voices and music, but the memory of a nation.