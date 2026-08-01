Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,843 in the last 365 days.

State Police Issues Sex Offender Notification

Date Posted: Saturday, August 1st, 2026

Graphic titled “Community Alert” featuring a Delaware State Police SUV with flashing red and blue lights parked at night near a lit suspension bridge. A silhouette map of Delaware appears on the left, the text “BecomeATrooper.com” on the bottom center, and social media icons are shown at the bottom right corner.

The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (SOAR) is issuing the following public notification of a homeless sex offender.

Homeless Sex Offender

The following individual is not wanted for failing to register or re-register at their current address.  This is a homeless sex offender public notification.  If you have information that the listed individual is occupying a residence, please call (302) 739-5882. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

The individual shown is recently reported as homeless and represent only a portion of the current homeless sex offenders. Please see the Delaware Sex Offender Registry website for the complete list.

 

Click on the image to see the complete profile

 

Rick Foster Sex offender

 


View All News Posts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Police Issues Sex Offender Notification

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.