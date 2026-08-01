State Police Issues Sex Offender Notification

Date Posted: Saturday, August 1st, 2026

The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (SOAR) is issuing the following public notification of a homeless sex offender.

Homeless Sex Offender

The following individual is not wanted for failing to register or re-register at their current address. This is a homeless sex offender public notification. If you have information that the listed individual is occupying a residence, please call (302) 739-5882. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

The individual shown is recently reported as homeless and represent only a portion of the current homeless sex offenders. Please see the Delaware Sex Offender Registry website for the complete list.

Click on the image to see the complete profile