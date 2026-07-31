ICYMI: Confirm Todd Blanche as Attorney General

President Donald J. Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, Todd Blanche, should be confirmed by the U.S. Senate without delay. As President Trump has stated, “Todd Blanche is a STAR, and everyone knows it!”

A broad coalition of law enforcement organizations, state attorneys general, former Justice Department officials, editorial boards, legal experts, advocacy groups, and Members of Congress is united in demanding his expeditious confirmation.

Law Enforcement Leaders Stand Behind Todd Blanche

Fraternal Order of Police: “We believe that Mr. Blanche possesses a distinguished record of public service with an understanding and appreciation of the vital role played by the U.S. Department of Justice in supporting law enforcement… On behalf of the more than 382,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, we commend President Trump on his nomination of Todd W. Blanche to lead the Justice Department and urge the committee to favorably report his nomination.”

International Association of Chiefs of Police: “Mr. Blanche’s distinguished legal career, depth of experience, and demonstrated commitment to the administration of justice and public safety make him a strong nominee for this critical position… The IACP firmly believes that Mr. Blanche’s background, leadership, and commitment to collaboration with law enforcement make him well qualified to lead the Department of Justice. We are confident that under his leadership, the department will continue to advance its mission of ensuring public safety and justice for all Americans. The IACP urges the Judiciary Committee and the members of the United States Senate to swiftly confirm the nomination of Mr. Blanche.”

Major Cities Chiefs Association: “Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Blanche has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public service and the rule of law. As a career prosecutor, he developed a deep understanding of the complex challenges facing our justice system and earned a reputation for integrity, sound judgment, and effective leadership. Importantly, and what the MCCA has witnessed firsthand, is his accessibility, collaboration, and willingness to engage directly on difficult issues. He understands the complex political and operational challenges facing local law enforcement leaders and approaches them with humility and a genuine desire to listen and solve problems together. At a time when our nation faces increasingly complex public safety challenges, Mr. Blanche’s experience, collaborative approach, and dedication to service make him exceptionally qualified to serve as Attorney General of the United States.”

National Association of Police Organizations: “Throughout his distinguished career in both public service and the private sector, Mr. Blanche has proven his commitment to the rule of law and a fair and impartial justice system. As Deputy Attorney General and, later, Acting Attorney General, he has built a strong partnership with the law enforcement community… NAPO urges the Committee to support the nomination of Todd Blanche to be United States Attorney General.”

Major County Sheriffs of America: “As Acting Attorney General and in his previous role as Deputy Attorney General, Mr. Blanche has demonstrated a commitment to supporting law enforcement, upholding the rule of law, and strengthening the partnerships that are essential to protecting our communities… We respectfully urge the Committee to support his nomination and look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the Department of Justice under his leadership.”

Western States Sheriffs’ Association: “We believe Mr. Blanche possesses the experience, integrity, and commitment necessary to lead the Department of Justice effectively during this important time… His background as a seasoned prosecutor, his demonstrated leadership as Acting Attorney General, and his focus on upholding the rule of law, supporting law enforcement, and prioritizing public safety align closely with the values and operational needs of America’s Sheriffs.”

Riverside Sheriffs’ Association: “Mr. Blanche’s record reflects a clear and demonstrated commitment to public safety, the rule of law, and the men and women who protect our communities. His prior service as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, including his work in the Violent Crime Unit, gave him firsthand experience prosecuting serious criminal offenses and working alongside law enforcement to hold violent offenders accountable. That background is critically important. The Attorney General must understand not only the legal system, but also the operational realities faced by federal, state, and local law enforcement officers every day.”

Newark Police Superior Officers’ Association: “Mr. Blanche has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, the fair administration of justice, and the constitutional rights afforded to every citizen, including the due process rights of law enforcement officers. Throughout his distinguished legal career, he has earned a reputation for integrity, professionalism, sound judgment, and respect for the law. These qualities are essential for the nation’s chief law enforcement officer.”

Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association President Matthew Silverman: “Todd Blanche brings the experience, judgment, and commitment necessary to lead the Department and support the men and women on the front lines of federal law enforcement… We are confident that Acting Attorney General Blanche will prioritize the safety of our communities while ensuring federal officers and agents have the resources, protections, and leadership they deserve.”

Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Foundation President Jon Adler: “Under [Todd Blanche’s] leadership… violent crime continues to be driven down. We must sustain these powerful results, and we need Todd Blanche to be confirmed as our nation’s Chief Law Enforcement officer.”

United Coalition of Public Safety: “Mr. Blanche’s distinguished career makes him uniquely qualified for this critical position. As the Deputy Attorney General, he has proven his commitment to law enforcement and his understanding of how local, state, and federal entities must work in tandem to keep Americans safe. His tenure as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York reflects a deep commitment to upholding the law, ensuring justice, and holding offenders accountable while protecting the rights of all Americans. His experience prosecuting complex federal cases, including organized crime, financial fraud, and violent crime, has earned him bipartisan respect within the legal community.”

Former Justice Department Officials Endorse Todd Blanche

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr: “As someone who has served as attorney general twice and cares deeply about the Justice Department, I believe Mr. Blanche should be confirmed… The nation needs a serious, effective and competent attorney general. America’s interests are best served by confirming Mr. Blanche.”

Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft: “My confidence in Todd Blanche is founded in both my experience as a United States Senator and my privilege of serving four years as Attorney General… America needs an Attorney General exclusively devoted to the rule of law and who will honor his oath to the Constitution. Todd Blanche is the right person for that responsibility. His record and credentials undergird my wholehearted support for his nomination to serve as the 88th Attorney General of the United States.”

Former U.S. Attorneys and Senior Department of Justice Officials: “Mr. Blanche is a distinguished nominee committed to protecting the American people. His deep experience and bold vision show his respect for the Department of Justice, the rule of law, and the principles of the United States Constitution. Mr. Blanche’s experience, professionalism, integrity, and expertise will serve him and the nation well as Attorney General.”

Former Department of Justice Prosecutor Joe Moreno: “Rather than reside in the upper regions of the legal elite, Todd knows that what Americans want is a tough-on-crime, tough-on-fraud justice system that is not content look the other way when politically convenient.”

77 Former Department of Justice Officials: “His exemplary record as Deputy Attorney General — and now as Acting Attorney General — demonstrates he is the right man for the right time… We firmly believe the Department of Justice and the Nation will benefit from his continued leadership as we urge you in the strongest terms to confirm Todd W. Blanche as the next Attorney General of the United States without delay.”

Former Deputy Attorney General Chief of Staff Brian Nieves: “Mr. Blanche listened, pressed for candor, challenged assumptions and demanded that recommendations be rooted in law and fact… Behind closed doors, Democratic senators told him he was uniquely qualified for the job and praised his judgment and experience. When the vote came, none supported him. The contrast was hard to miss: privately, Mr. Blanche’s qualifications were acknowledged. But publicly, politics intervened… Mr. Blanche has the judgment, experience and character to serve as attorney general. The Senate should put politics aside, recognize what many already know and confirm him.”

U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin: “Warriors sometimes push among themselves but it’s only practice for beating the enemy. Todd is a great warrior who chose defending Citizen Trump over a cushy law firm partnership and today chooses serving the president in DoJ over resting on his laurels.”

Editorial Boards Recognize Todd Blanche’s Record

New York Post Editorial Board: “On top of a distinguished private-sector record, Blanche has logged 15 years of sterling service in the Justice Department, including a flawless performance as assistant US attorney in New York: He’s the sort of serious career lawyer everyone should want in charge at Justice… The Senate already confirmed Blanche last year for the deputy AG slot; he was qualified then, and he’s qualified now — and confirmation is almost beside the point: As deputy AG, Blanche automatically became acting AG until the Senate confirms a replacement. But the Justice Department, and the American people, deserve to have the steadiest possible hand at the top of US law enforcement — and Todd Blanche fits that job description to a T.”

Washington Reporter Editorial Board: “Few Justice Department officials have entered an attorney general confirmation hearing with a stronger record of delivering results than Todd Blanche… Todd Blanche is a respected, mainstream nominee with a proven record of fighting fraud, defending the Constitution, respecting the rule of law, and delivering results. We urge Senate Republicans to confirm him immediately.”

Legal Community, State Leaders Back Todd Blanche

23 State Attorneys General: “We, the undersigned state attorneys general, write to express our strong support for the nomination of Todd Blanche to serve as the next Attorney General of the United States. The Attorney General occupies one of the most consequential positions in our constitutional system. As chief law enforcement officers, we recognize that the office demands principled leadership, effective management of a vast law enforcement enterprise, fidelity to the rule of law, and a commitment to protecting public safety. We are confident that Mr. Blanche is the right person at the right time.… [W]e urge the Senate to swiftly confirm Todd Blanche as United States Attorney General. We look forward to working alongside him to uphold the Constitution, protect our communities, and ensure equal justice under the law.”

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen: “Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has shown incredible leadership over the last three months at the helm of the United States Department of Justice. In a short time, he has proven that he is dedicated to working collaboratively with state attorneys general in our mission to uphold the rule of law, crack down on fraud, and get violent criminals off our streets. I look forward to continuing my partnership with his agency to keep Montana and our country safe and urge the Senate to confirm him as the 88th United States Attorney General.”

Iowa Solicitor General Eric Wessan: “Todd Blanche is manifestly qualified, has shown his commitment to ending the lawfare that corroded public trust, and has earned the support of law-enforcement coalitions across the country. National Review’s editors know most of this; they said so themselves. They should follow their own logic to its conclusion. The Senate should confirm Todd Blanche.”

Legal Scholar Jonathan Turley: “The fact is that he is an accomplished lawyer with both civil and criminal cases on his resume that are quite remarkable. He worked at the most prestigious U.S. Attorney’s office. Everyone agrees he’s an extremely talented lawyer… His resume is very impressive, and I would say he’s one of the strongest in the history of that department.”

Former Co-Counsel of Todd Blanche: “We have seen Todd Blanche when the odds were longest and the stakes were highest. We know he is the right person to serve as America’s next Attorney General.”

Article III Project President Mike Davis: “Todd Blanche has been the Acting Attorney General for the last several months. There is no question that he’s qualified to be the Attorney General of the United States — and he is the right person at the right time for the right job.”

Ethics and Public Policy Center Fellow Michael A. Fragoso: “In terms of expertise, Blanche is a pro when it comes to criminal law and — after a year and a half — surely has his arms around the bureaucracy of the department.”

Holtzman Vogel, PLLC, partner Joseph T. Burns: “The Senate’s consideration of Todd Blanche’s nomination as attorney general should rise above partisan passions. It should be what the Constitution intends: a careful assessment of whether a nominee is qualified to lead one of the nation’s most important institutions at a moment of almost unprecedented vulnerability. He is… The country faces enough real threats without manufacturing uncertainty in the administration of justice at home. Todd Blanche has the prosecutorial experience, legal credentials, and executive abilities to lead the Justice Department.”

First Liberty Institute: “As the nation’s largest legal organization dedicated solely to defending religious liberty for all Americans, First Liberty Institute supports and encourages Todd Blanche’s swift confirmation as the 88th United States Attorney General… Mr. Blanche possesses the experience, judgment, and leadership necessary to guide one of our nation’s most important institutions. His service as a federal prosecutor and his distinguished legal career collectively provide him with a deep understanding of the Department’s mission, the responsibilities entrusted to its public servants, and the importance of maintaining the highest professional standards in the administration of justice.”

American Center for Law & Justice: “On behalf of the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), we write to express our strong support for the nomination of Todd Blanche as Attorney General of the United States. Mr. Blanche has demonstrated the experience, judgment, and leadership necessary to guide the Department of Justice at a time when the faithful administration of our laws is of paramount importance. His service as Deputy Attorney General and, most recently, Acting Attorney General, together with his distinguished career as both a federal prosecutor and defense attorney, has given him a broad understanding of the Department’s responsibilities and the constitutional principles that must guide its work.”

Republican National Lawyers Association: “The Senate should move promptly to consider and confirm Mr. Blanche, giving the Department of Justice (DOJ) the permanent leadership it needs to carry out its critical missions. He has already spent over a year in DOJ leadership in a Senate-confirmed role, serving as Deputy Attorney General since March 2025 in addition to his current role as Acting Attorney General. The Senate has already evaluated his qualifications for senior DOJ leadership and confirmed him to serve as the Department’s second-ranking official. As such, he is exceptionally well positioned to be confirmed as Attorney General.”

The Article III Project: “The Trump agenda is under constant assault, from activist judges to deep-state bureaucrats to partisan prosecutors who weaponize the justice system against their political enemies. America needs a confirmed Attorney General who has already proven he will fight back. Todd Blanche is that man… The case for confirmation is simple. Blanche already knows the job. He already knows the department. He is already executing the Trump agenda. Forcing a new nominee through the confirmation process would squander months of irreplaceable momentum–months the deep state would use to run out the clock. There is no reason to delay and every reason to act.”

Advocacy Groups Praise Todd Blanche

The American Border Story Executive Director Nicole Kiprilov: “On behalf of The American Border Story (TABS), and the more than 300 Angel Families we represent across the country, I write to express our strong support for the confirmation of Todd Blanche to serve as Attorney General of the United States… The families we work with are not focused on politics. They are focused on ensuring that no other family has to endure the same tragedy. They want leaders who take crime seriously, who understand the national security implications of open-border criminal networks, and who will prioritize victims over ideology. We believe Todd Blanche understands that responsibility and would approach the office of Attorney General with the seriousness it demands.”

Citizens United President David Bossie: “Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, President Trump’s outstanding choice to be the 88th attorney general of the United States, is a superbly qualified nominee and must be confirmed by the United States Senate without delay. At a time of war, it is critically important for Mr. Blanche — who was confirmed just last year as our nation’s deputy attorney general with unanimous Republican support — to be approved swiftly. We need a Senate-confirmed chief law enforcement officer in place to fully defend America from dangerous enemies, both foreign and domestic. This is no time for juvenile political theater or Senate Democrats’ typical stall tactics. The American people voted for law and order, supporting police, combating fraud, strong borders, secure elections and locking up terrorists and drug traffickers. Mr. Blanche is an integral leader in the effort to fully implement the president’s successful agenda to make America safe again.”

Americans United for Life: “Mr. Blanche’s confirmation as Attorney General would advance the cause of respect for human life in the United States. Through his statements and actions as Acting Attorney General, Mr. Blanche has shown himself to be a sincere advocate for human life and a faithful servant of President Trump’s pro-life agenda.”

Americans United for Life CEO John Mize: “Acting Attorney General Blanche has committed himself to extending protections for life to the letter of the law. We urge members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to swiftly advance the nomination of Mr. Blanche before the full Senate and allow him to continue his service to the nation as Attorney General of the United States.”

Americans United for Life Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Steven H. Aden: “Mr. Blanche’s proven commitment to equal protection under the law should be a comfort to the Committee and all Americans. As Acting Attorney General, he has illuminated inequalities in how the law has been applied by previous administrations and taken great efforts to redress the abuse of the FACE Act. Mr. Blanche is the right nominee to fill the office of Attorney General of the United States.”

Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee: “Mr. Blanche’s extensive experience, proven character, and wise judgment make him an outstanding pick that the women I represent are proud to support. There is no question he is more than qualified for the position… Confirming him as Attorney General would send a clear signal that the era of anti-Christian bias, pro-life targeting, and woke weaponization of the law is over. Equal justice, religious liberty, and the protection of life, marriage, and family are back at the DOJ. The Senate should confirm him without delay.”

Tzedek Association: “Mr. Blanche has earned our trust and confidence not only through the reforms he has advanced, but through the integrity with which he has carried them out—and we believe he will bring those same qualities to the Office of the Attorney General. For these reasons, Tzedek Association respectfully urges the Committee to report Mr. Blanche’s nomination favorably and the United States Senate to confirm him as the next Attorney General of the United States.”

Members of Congress Call for Todd Blanche’s Swift Confirmation

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley: “Maintaining the Department of Justice’s ability to protect Americans from crime and hold criminals accountable is essential for the safety of American families. I’ve worked well with Acting Attorney General Blanche for more than a year and appreciate his commitment to transparency and support for law enforcement. Blanche is well-qualified and has shown his dedication to restoring law and order across our country.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: “Since day one, @DAGToddBlanche has delivered on President Trump’s mandate to restore law and order by taking on the fraudsters, criminals, and illegal aliens that Democrats protect over American citizens. His record speaks for itself. The Senate must confirm him without delay.”

Sen. Katie Britt: “Thank you to @DAGToddBlanche and the Department of Justice for prioritizing public safety and delivering real results. We’ve seen firsthand in Alabama how coordinated law enforcement efforts have made our communities safer, and I hope to see this important work continue across the country.”

Sen. Ted Cruz: “Great meeting yesterday with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. He’ll make a great AG and I look forward to his swift confirmation.”

Sen. Jim Justice: “From day one, Acting U.S. Attorney General @DAGToddBlanche has done the hard work of fixing cracks in our justice system to root out rampant fraud, prosecute criminals, and restore liberty and justice for every American. @POTUS tapped the right man to lead the Justice Department, and I urge the Senate to quickly vote to confirm him as our next U.S. Attorney General.”

Sen. John Kennedy: “I think Mr. Blanche is a good lawyer. I like his demeanor. I think he’s honest. I think he’s frank. He gives the President his frank advice… I don’t see any reason not to confirm Mr. Blanche.”

Sen. James Lankford: “Had a good meeting with @DAGToddBlanche today. We talked through some of the serious national security challenges we are facing. The Justice Department’s job is clear: prosecute those who break the law and protect Americans. I’m confident Todd will do well in that task.”

Sen. Mike Lee: “Todd Blanche is well qualified for the position of Attorney General as a seasoned prosecutor of violent crimes and lawyer with decades of experience in high-stakes federal cases. He is dedicated to our country and the Constitution, and I look forward to hearing how he’ll lead the DOJ at tomorrow’s hearing.”

Sen. Roger Marshall: “Todd Blanche has wasted no time delivering results at the Department of Justice. For starters, his aggressive crackdown on fraud is holding bad actors accountable, protecting hardworking taxpayers, and sending a clear message that those who defraud the American people will be prosecuted. He’s already proving he’s the right leader for the job, and I look forward to voting to confirm him as our next Attorney General.”

Sen. Dave McCormick: “I have a lot of confidence in him. He has done a fine job as the deputy. I’ve gotten to know him, and I think he’d be a fine Attorney General… He has earned all of our trust — certainly in my case — since he has had the position.”

Sen. Ashley Moody: “Todd Blanche is an excellent attorney, a former federal prosecutor, and a dedicated public servant. I have enjoyed working with Todd while he’s led the @TheJusticeDept – and was proud to stand with him last month in Miami to announce the indictment of Raul Castro. Congratulations, @DAGToddBlanche – I look forward to our continued work together.”

Sen. Bernie Moreno: “Can’t wait to vote for @DAGToddBlanche! Smart, tough, and honest beyond reproach. He will go down as the best Attorney General in US history! Phenomenal pick by President Trump!”

Sen. Rick Scott: “@DAGToddBlanche is exactly who we need as our next Attorney General. I’m confident in his ability to protect our country, defend the Constitution, and fight for the American people. It’s time to confirm Todd Blanche NOW! Law and order!”

Sen. Eric Schmitt: “Todd Blanche is a fighter. More importantly, he’s a winner. In his first 100 days as Acting AG, all he’s done is win. Im excited to support his nomination. Let’s get him confirmed.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville: “As Deputy and Acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche has already begun delivering on President Trump’s AMERICA FIRST agenda. He is going to be an OUTSTANDING AG. Let’s get him CONFIRMED!”

Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans: “@DAGToddBlanche is delivering on the law and order promise the American people voted for in 2024, receiving support from 600,000+ law enforcement officers, 23 State Attorneys General and 100+ bipartisan US Attorneys and DOJ officials. Democrats are left echoing the partisan tantrums of failed activists and Jack Smith’s shady prosecutors. Sad.”

House Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan: “Above all else, Blanche has the values we need in an attorney general. He’s dedicated his career to our justice system. He is tough and fearless, fair and principled. He has integrity and focus. We can trust him to make the right decisions, for the right reasons. He will provide unvarnished advice when it’s not easy or popular. He will always act in the best interests of the United States and the rule of law. Todd Blanche loves our country, just as he loves the Department of Justice. He will be a credit to President Trump and his cabinet. Todd Blanche has earned this promotion to be our next attorney general.”

Rep. Josh Brecheen: “As Acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche has proven himself as a strong fighter who will defend the American way of life. From exposing fraud at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to dismantling multiple DEI initiatives, Blanche has shown he is the right person to lead the DOJ. @SenateGOP, confirm Blanche now!”

Rep. Andrew Clyde: “As Acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche has already delivered incredible results. Purging DEI. Prosecuting cartels. Indicting fraudsters. Protecting U.S. tax dollars. Holding criminals accountable. Defending the American people. The Senate must confirm him without delay.”

Rep. Lance Gooden: “Todd Blanche is an American patriot who has fought tirelessly to restore law and order, combat government weaponization, and keep our communities safe. There is no better person for the job of Attorney General.”

Rep. Paul Gosar: “Todd Blanche has proven he’s willing 2 restore integrity 2 the DOJ & end the weaponization of our justice system. The Senate should stop playing politics & confirm him w/out delay. Americans deserve an Attorney General who enforces the law—not a partisan agenda.”

Rep. Diana Harshbarger: “Todd Blanche is the Attorney General America needs. Under his leadership, @TheJusticeDept is prosecuting fraud, dismantling trafficking networks, and enforcing the law fairly again after years of Biden’s weaponization and lawfare. The Senate should confirm him without delay.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: “It’s time for the Senate to confirm Todd Blanche. There are some very pressing criminal referrals we are getting ready to send from Oversight and need the AG ready for prosecution.”

Rep. Mary Miller: “Todd Blanche has proven his qualifications to lead the DOJ. Fraudsters are being prosecuted. Drug traffickers are being arrested. Criminals are being taken off our streets. Taxpayer dollars are being protected. The Senate should stop the political theater. Confirm Blanche now!”

Rep. Andy Ogles: “There is no question that @DAGToddBlanche has been one of the most effective Attorneys General of our lifetime, and he hasn’t even been confirmed yet. Fraudsters are being denaturalized and indicted at record levels. DEI is being rooted out of our justice system, and criminals are being held accountable. The Senate needs to GET TO WORK and confirm Todd Blanche.”

Rep. John Rose: “Todd Blanche is eminently qualified to serve as Attorney General of the United States. He’s proven himself to be tough on crime, which our nation needs in its top cop. Another great pick by @POTUS.”

Todd Blanche has already proven himself as Deputy Attorney General and Acting Attorney General. He is a career prosecutor of integrity, a collaborative leader trusted by those on the front lines, and a fighter for the rule of law who puts public safety and the Constitution first.

The American people voted for results. Law enforcement is counting on leadership. The Department of Justice needs a Senate-confirmed Attorney General.

Confirm Todd Blanche without delay.