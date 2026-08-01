Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm
Photo By Noriko Kudo | CAMP ZAMA, Japan - With the Bon Odori Festival just around the corner, Camp Zama...... read more read more
Photo By Noriko Kudo | CAMP ZAMA, Japan - With the Bon Odori Festival just around the corner, Camp Zama community members participated in the annual Bon dance lessons held July 28 at the Community Recreation Center. see less | View Image Page
Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm
CAMP ZAMA, Japan - With the Bon Odori Festival just around the corner, Camp Zama community members participated in the annual Bon dance lessons held July 28 at the Community Recreation Center.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 02:37
|Story ID:
|571310
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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