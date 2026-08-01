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Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm

Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm

Photo By Noriko Kudo | CAMP ZAMA, Japan - With the Bon Odori Festival just around the corner, Camp Zama...... read more read more

Photo By Noriko Kudo | CAMP ZAMA, Japan - With the Bon Odori Festival just around the corner, Camp Zama community members participated in the annual Bon dance lessons held July 28 at the Community Recreation Center.  see less | View Image Page

Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - With the Bon Odori Festival just around the corner, Camp Zama community members participated in the annual Bon dance lessons held July 28 at the Community Recreation Center.

Date Taken: 08.01.2026
Date Posted: 08.01.2026 02:37
Story ID: 571310
Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
Web Views: 8
Downloads: 0

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Cultural exchange brimming with enthusiasm

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