NCDA&CS seeks proposals for agricultural research grants

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is requesting proposals for research projects through the North Carolina Agriculture Innovations & Research (NCAIR) grant program. Around $1 million in grant funding is available to support innovative research that strengthens agriculture and the agricultural economy across North Carolina.

Individual research projects are limited to $100,000 each and should address challenges or opportunities facing North Carolina agriculture while demonstrating the potential to create meaningful economic impact.

"North Carolina agriculture continues to evolve, and research plays a critical role in helping farmers meet new challenges and seize new opportunities," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "I’m thankful that our legislators continue to invest in NCAIR so we can fund practical, innovative research that can improve productivity, increase profitability and help ensure our state's agricultural industry remains strong for generations to come."

NCAIR supports a broad range of agricultural research, including but not limited to:

Development of innovative agricultural technologies and production practices.

Research involving new and emerging crops and value-added products.

Crop improvement and genetics.

Agronomic, pest management and postharvest research.

Agricultural and forestry-based bioenergy research.

Projects that strengthen the state's agricultural economy through innovation and commercialization.

While not required, funded projects may utilize one or more of the research stations and field laboratories located across North Carolina that are operated through collaboration between the NCDA&CS Research Stations Division and NC State University.

Applicants are encouraged to propose projects that address significant agricultural needs, include measurable outcomes and demonstrate the potential for economic benefits to North Carolina farmers, agribusinesses or rural communities.

Guidance documents and required forms are available at ncagr.gov/grants/NCAIR. The application process will open Aug. 17; completed applications must be postmarked by Oct. 16.

Questions about research priorities should be directed to Charles Fletcher listed above. For questions about the application process, contact Allison Medlin at Allison.Medlin@ncagr.gov or 919-693-2483.

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