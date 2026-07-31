2026 Remembrance in the Park

HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 31, 2026) – The Washington County Office of Emergency Management invites you to the annual “Remembrance In The Park” memorial ceremony happening Tuesday, September 8, 2026, in the Washington County Emergency Services Tribute Gardens at Hagerstown City Park. The ceremony will start at 6:00 p.m.

This year’s ceremony holds special significance as the nation marks the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001. The gathering will provide an opportunity for the community to pause, reflect, and remember the lives lost and the extraordinary courage demonstrated by first responders, service members, law enforcement officers, emergency personnel, and ordinary citizens in the days and years following the attacks.

The memorial ceremony will serve as a powerful reminder of the courage, sacrifice, unity, and resilience displayed by those who answered the call to serve. The ceremony will honor the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, as well as recognize the emergency responders, law enforcement officers, service members, volunteers, and citizens who continue to dedicate themselves to protecting and serving our community.

As we commemorate 25 years since September 11, the ceremony will also reflect on the lasting impact of that day and the importance of remembering those who were lost while honoring the individuals who continue to safeguard our communities and freedoms.

The Washington County Office of Emergency Management invites residents, families, community members, first responders, veterans, and local organizations to join us for this meaningful evening of remembrance and reflection. Your presence and support are an important way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and show appreciation for those who continue to serve.

Attendees should plan to bring chairs. Handicap parking will be available but limited.

This event is sponsored by the Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County Board of County Commissioners, and the City of Hagerstown.

For additional information, please contact Washington County’s Public Relations and Marketing Department at [email protected].

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