August Mayor's Highlights Newsletter

This is a digital version of Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s newsletter for August 2026. You can also view the PDF version of the newsletter here.





The Department of Customer Services is leading a statewide effort to modernize Hawai’i’s driver’s license and state identification card system, introducing a redesigned credential that combines cutting-edge security technology with a fresh Hawai’i-inspired look. The new cards began production last month and represent the first major redesign of Hawai’i driver’s licenses and state IDs since 2009.





The updated cards feature more than 50 security enhancements designed to better protect residents against identity theft, fraud, and counterfeiting. New safeguards include laser-engraved black-and-white photographs and personal data, microprinting, tamper-resistant patterns, raised lettering that can be felt by touch, holographic images, and other advanced security features that make the cards significantly more difficult to alter or duplicate.

“This redesign is about protecting our residents while delivering a better customer experience,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “As technology continues to evolve, we must stay ahead of those who seek to commit fraud or steal personal information. These new credentials will provide stronger security for Hawai’i residents while reflecting the pride we all have in calling these islands home.”





The new design also celebrates Hawai’i’s unique identity. Familiar elements such as the rainbow, island chain, and Hawai’i state flag remain part of the design, while the back of the card features the humuhumunukunukuāpua’a and a coral reef motif that reflects the beauty of Hawai’i’s natural environment. Many of these artistic elements also serve a security purpose by helping officials identify counterfeit cards.





Residents are not required to replace a valid driver’s license or state ID before its expiration date. Existing credentials will remain valid until they expire and the process for obtaining or renewing a driver’s license or state ID will remain unchanged. To accommodate anticipated interest in the new design, the department is updating its online duplicate license system to allow residents whose credentials do not expire within the next six months to request a replacement card.





More than 300,000 driver’s licenses and state identification cards are issued annually across Hawai’i. The new design and supporting technology upgrades are part of a broader effort by county DMV offices statewide to enhance security, improve service, and safeguard residents’ personal information for years to come.





Purple Heart Specialty License Plate Gets New Design

New design for Hawaiʻi Purple Heart Specialty License Plate

A newly redesigned specialty license plate honoring military veterans wounded in combat will soon be available in limited supply at satellite city halls across the City and County of Honolulu.



Beginning this month, eligible combat-wounded veterans can purchase the updated Purple Heart license plate, which features a larger, full-color image of the Purple Heart medal. The redesigned plate also includes the words “Combat Wounded” displayed vertically alongside the medal.



Eligible veterans on O’ahu can apply for the new plate at any satellite city hall by paying a one-time $5.50 specialty plate fee, in addition to the standard annual vehicle registration fee.





Applicants must provide an original or certified copy of their DD Form 214 or an eligibility certification from the Hawai’i Office of Veterans’ Services.





The redesigned plate was developed in collaboration with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Rainbow Chapter 483, the organization that also championed Honolulu’s designation as a Purple Heart City.

City Advances Iwilei-Kūwili Transit-Oriented Development Vision

The City and County of Honolulu reached another milestone in its long-term vision for the Iwilei-Kūwili district with the $2.7 million acquisition of 519 Ka’aahi Street. Mayor Rick Blangiardi joined City leaders and project partners to announce the purchase, which closed on June 30 and supports the City’s ongoing transit-oriented development (TOD) strategy.

Rendering of Iwilei-Kūwili Transit-Oriented Development

The acquisition advances the City’s vision of creating a vibrant, transit-oriented community centered around the future Kūwili Skyline Station, scheduled to open in 2031. The redevelopment will bring more affordable housing, improved mobility, reduced traffic congestion, and new opportunities for neighborhood-serving businesses.



“Each property we acquire strengthens the City’s ability to shape this neighborhood’s future, leverage public land, partner with the development community, and move us closer to delivering thousands of affordable homes in one of Honolulu’s most important transit-oriented redevelopment areas,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.





With more than 70% of the surrounding area already under City or State ownership, the Iwilei-Kūwili district offers a unique opportunity to coordinate housing, transportation, public infrastructure, and community amenities through a comprehensive redevelopment plan. To learn more about the Iwilei TOD planning effort, visit:





https://www.honolulu.gov/tod/neighborhoods/downtown/iwilei-station/ or scan the QR code.

David Lazar Sworn In As 13th Honolulu Police Chief

In front of a packed house at Mission Memorial Auditorium, David Lazar took his oath of office and was officially sworn in as the Honolulu Police Department’s 13th Chief of Police. A 33-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department, Chief Lazar pledged to make Honolulu the safest place in America by serving and protecting the community with aloha.

David Lazar takes oath of office and is sworn in as new Honolulu Police Chief

“We must always place the Hawaiian culture at the forefront of all that we do,” said Lazar. “It starts with being a department that’s accountable, transparent, ethical, and promotes community constitutional policing.”





Chief Lazar said his decision to pursue a career in law enforcement was inspired in part by his mother, who served as a police dispatcher. He also credits officers who mentored him as a teenager and became role models, helping shape his commitment to a life of public service.





His connection to Hawai’i extends through his wife, Julie, a retired San Francisco Police Department inspector whose mother was born in Honolulu. Their extended ‘ohana lives throughout O’ahu, and the family has maintained close ties to the islands for many years. Julie, joined by their children Adrianna, Nicolas, and Grace, had the honor of pinning Chief Lazar’s badge during the ceremony.





Just hours after being sworn in, Chief Lazar began touring HPD facilities and shadowing both sworn officers and civilian employees as part of his “Listening and Learning Tour.” The initiative is designed to help him better understand the department’s operations and the unique needs of O’ahu’s communities. In the coming weeks, he plans to hold public meetings across the island to introduce himself to residents, listen to their concerns, and hear firsthand where they believe HPD can best serve the community.

77th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade

Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Gov. Josh Green lead City and County of Honolulu and State employees in 77th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade

Among more than 250 marchers, Mayor Blangiardi and dozens of City and County of Honolulu employees walked along Kainalu Drive for the 77th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade. While the Mayor delivered handshakes and hugs, Governor Josh Green tossed candy to hundreds of young patriotic spectators.

Declaration of Independence Reading at Honolulu Hale

With a giant American flag high above waving proudly, a special reading of the Declaration of Independence emanated from the steps of Honolulu Hale. The gathering commemorated the first public reading of the historic document 250 years ago on July 8, 1776, in Philadelphia. The Mayor was joined by Purple Heart Recipient, Ret. Army Colonel Ed Cruickshank and seven Honolulu Youth Commissioners.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, members of the Honolulu Youth Commission, and Purple Heart Recipient, Ret. Army Colonel Ed Cruickshank deliver public reading of Declaration of Independence

Statewide Mayoral Talk Story at Native Hawaiian Convention

Mayor Blangiardi joined Hawai’i Governor Josh Green and fellow county mayors for a lively Mayoral Talk Story panel at the Native Hawaiian Convention at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall. The leaders discussed the opportunities and challenges facing Hawai’i’s communities and the future of the islands. Moderated by Governor Green, the talk story provided moments of humor and lighthearted camaraderie that kept the audience engaged throughout.

Native Hawaiian Convention ‘Talk Story’ panel moderated by Gov. Josh Green brings together all four Hawaiʻi County mayors

City Lowering School Zone Speed Limits To Improve Safety

The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services is lowering speed limits in school zones across O’ahu to improve roadway safety, as legislated by City Council Ordinance 24-32. Posted speed limits on City roadways that border a school will be changed from 25 miles per hour, when children are present, to 20 miles per hour, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on school days only. In addition to the new speed limit signs, the City will be installing and replacing school zone signage within 1,000 feet of the school that is missing, faded, or does not meet current federal standards.

City installing new signs to reflect speed limit reduction in school zones, 25 to 20 MPH

There are more than 200 schools on our island, so this large-scale effort involves thousands of roadway signs. Given resource constraints, the City will implement the changes in phases over the coming years, starting near public schools. Priority school zones within each City Council district were identified based on school enrollment, Title 1 status, students living within walking distance, level of education, crash history, and speeding issues. For roadways not under City jurisdiction, the Department will request lower school zone speed limits and sign installation from the appropriate roadway owner/operator.





If you have any questions or concerns, please email completestreets@honolulu.gov.