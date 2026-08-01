Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, Aug. 3-9

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Aug. 3-9.

There may be moving operations, such as mowing, brush cutting and litter removal, throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Andrew County

Route J – Resurfacing project through Aug. 11. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 71 – Ditching southbound at County Road 54, Aug. 5, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from south Route M to Xavier Avenue, Aug. 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 59/Route 752/Route U – Intersection improvement project through spring 2027. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county.

U.S. Route 169 – Intersection improvement project at Route FF through mid-August 2026. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. Access to 49th Street will be closed through July 2026. (Contractor: Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc.)

Interstate 29 – Resurfacing project from Pigeon Creek (mile marker 39.8) to the Platte County line (mile marker 31) through mid-October 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane overnight between 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. with an 11-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

22nd Street – Bridge deck maintenance at the bridge over U.S. Route 36, Aug. 3-6.

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) – crossover changes near Robidoux Elementary School, Aug. 3-7.

Caldwell County

Route U – CLOSED at the Tom Creek Bridge, through mid-September 2026, for a replacement project. (Contractor: Decatur Bridge & Iron, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-bridge-replacement-caldwell-county-0

Carroll County

Route D – ADA sidewalk improvements in Norborne through Aug. 6. (Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-139-route-cc-route-d-route-e-route-ee-route-m-and-route-k-sidewalkada

Route M – CLOSED daily for scrub seal project from Route 65 in Carroll County to Route 11 in Chariton County, through Aug. 19. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Chariton County

Route F – CLOSED daily for scrub seal project from Route 24 to Route E, through Aug. 7. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route UU – CLOSED daily for scrub seal project from Route 5 to Scribner Road, through Aug. 10. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route M – CLOSED daily for scrub seal project from Route 65 in Carroll County to Route 11 in Chariton County, through Aug. 19. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the southbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through September 2026. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the northbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county.

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing project from Route 116 to the Clay County line near Lawson, through August 2026. Route 69 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Daviess County

Route C – Resurfacing project through Aug. 3. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 13 – Pothole patching from Route H and Route AA junction to Route 6, Aug. 3-6.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Intersection improvement project at Bob F. Griffin Road, through November 2026. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company).

Gentry County

Route UU – Resurfacing project through Aug. 5. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route UU – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to 400th Street, Aug. 3, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grundy County

Route E – CLOSED at the Medicine Creek Bridge for a deck replacement project through September 2026. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-e-and-route-u-bridge-deck-replacement-grundy-and-linn-counties-0

Route B – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Muddy Creek, Aug. 3-6. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone and a 10-foot width restriction.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Purdin, for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle through October 2026. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

U.S. Route 36 – Scrub seal project from Route 139 to the Macon County line, through mid-August. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound from Route 5 to Route F, Aug. 3-7. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Livingston County

Route 65 – ADA sidewalk improvements in Chillicothe through mid-September 2026. (Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC).

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED at the West Muddy Creek Bridge beginning through September 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge in Princeton, through early October 2026. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-136-bridge-deck-replacement-mercer-county

U.S. Route 136 – resurfacing project from Route C (Mercer County) to Route N near Livonia through October 2026. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Magruder Paving, LLC.)

Route FF – Pavement repairs from U.S. Route 136 to the end of state maintenance, Aug. 3-7.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 near Burlington Junction through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route VV – CLOSED for a deck replacement project at the Platte River Bridge through December 2026. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-vv-bridge-replacement-nodaway-county

Route J – Resurfacing project through Aug. 11. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Burr Oak Road to Route YY, Aug. 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Danube Road to Dragonfly Road, Aug. 4-5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 180th Street, Aug. 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 180th Street to 170th Street, Aug. 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route AH – Culvert repairs from Route VV to Route M, Aug. 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers.

Route M – Bridge deck repairs at the bridge over the Platte River, Aug. 5-6. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock, with temporary traffic signals in place and a 10-foot width restriction.

Putnam County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 east of Unionville to Route 6 north of Milan through early August 2026. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 190th Street, Aug. 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 east of Unionville to Route 6 north of Milan through early August. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car guiding motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Route 129 – CLOSED at the North Spring Creek Bridge through October 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route N – CLOSED at the Yellow Creek Bridge through October 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route YY – CLOSED daily from Ivywood Drive to Route 129 for multiple culvert replacements, Aug. 3-5, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

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*1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page.

*2 These bridges are part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Rehabilitation program. The contractor is Capital Paving & Construction, LLC. A full listing of bridges and project information can be found at: https://www.modot.org/projects/northwest-missouri-safe-sound-bridge-rehabilitations.

*3 In 2024, the Governor signed the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, including an additional $100 million to continue low-volume road improvements. This funding will be used to improve conditions on 1,985 lane miles of rural roads at 149 locations, including the ones listed below. For more information on the Governor’s Rural Roads Program, visit: https://www.modot.org/governors-rural-routes-program.

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Traveler Information Map

http://traveler.modot.org