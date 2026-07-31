The Primary Election on August 18

Ballot Measure No. 1 is a citizen-initiated measure to restore campaign contribution limits for Alaska’s state and local elections that will be on the ballot in the primary election.

In 2021, the federal Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that the existing limits were too restrictive under the First Amendment and struck down Alaska’s individual contribution limits. Since 2021, individuals have been able to contribute unlimited amounts to state and local candidates in Alaska.

Earlier this year, the Legislature passed House Bill 16, sponsored by Rep. Calvin Schrage, to establish new campaign contribution limits, but Governor Dunleavy vetoed the legislation. As a result, voters will now decide the issue through Ballot Measure 1. If approved by a majority of voters, Ballot Measure No. 1 would set new limits on how much individuals can give to state and local candidates. It also raises the limits on how much groups can give to candidates.

The old limits for individual donations were $500 per person per candidate per year. The limits for non-political groups still remain at $1,000 per candidate per year, but the ballot measure would increase those limits.

The proposed new limits are $2,000 per person per candidate per election cycle and $5,000 per person for political parties. Non-political groups would be able to give $4,000 to candidates and $5,000 to other parties or groups. Individuals would also be able to give $4,000 to joint campaigns for governor and lieutenant governor, and groups would be able to give $8,000.

Supporters contend that contribution limits will reduce the influence of large donors and special interests. You can read the Statement of Support of Ballot Measure 1 here.

Opponents contend that limits will restrict political participation and make it harder for candidates to raise money. You can read the Statement in Opposition to Ballot Measure 1 here.

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