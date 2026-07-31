Fall 2026 Ferry Dry Dock Logistics & Information

The Whatcom Chief will depart for dry dock on Saturday, September 12, 2026. We anticipate the ferry will return to its regular schedule on Sunday, October 4, 2026. However, please note that the return date is tentative and dependent on the scale of repairs and work required in the shipyard.

Changeover Logistics

Friday, September 11, 2026 : A regular, full schedule of runs is planned for the Whatcom Chief: This is the last day to move your car between the island and the mainland. The last two departures providing regular vehicle service will be: 12:00 a.m. (midnight) from Lummi Island to Gooseberry Point 12:10 a.m. from Gooseberry Point to Lummi Island

: A regular, full schedule of runs is planned for the Whatcom Chief: Saturday, September 12, 2026 : Float installation at terminals; passenger-only ferry service begins midday: The dry dock switchover for the passenger ferry will occur in the morning; no ferry service of any kind, including any emergency runs, will be available until this process is complete. Please plan accordingly. Passenger-only ferry service is expected to begin at 12:00 p.m. (noon) and will make its remaining scheduled runs for the day.

: Float installation at terminals; passenger-only ferry service begins midday: Sunday, September 13, 2026 : Gangway installation at both Lummi Island and Gooseberry Point terminals; passenger-only service suspended until mid-afternoon: There will be no ferry service of any kind, including any emergency runs, after the last run Saturday, September 12, until the gangways are installed at both terminals. Please plan accordingly. The last run from Lummi Island is 12:00 a.m. (midnight) The last run from Gooseberry Point is 12:10 a.m. Passenger-only ferry service is expected to resume at approximately 2:00 p.m. from Lummi Island. If the dry dock schedule changes, the ferry webpage and social media will be updated, and email notifications will be sent.

: Gangway installation at both Lummi Island and Gooseberry Point terminals; passenger-only service suspended until mid-afternoon:

Dry Dock Services

Passenger-Only Ferry Service

Foot passenger-only ferry service between Lummi Island and Gooseberry Point will be provided. The maximum number of passengers allowed on the passenger ferry at any time is 55.

Pets are allowed on the stern of the vessel only. Owners are responsible for their pets' actions at all times. No pets are allowed in the vessel's cabin.

Bicycles are allowed on the stern of the vessel only. Bicycles load last. The maximum number of bicycles allowed on the passenger ferry at one time is 6. Bicycle users must be able to lift their bicycles over their heads or be prepared to wait for the next ferry if there is no room on the stern of the boat. E-bikes are allowed on the passenger ferry.

The passenger-only ferry can only accommodate non-motorized wheelchairs, as motorized wheelchairs are too wide and unable to pass through the opening in the bulwarks of the passenger ferry. Whatcom County Public Works has one non-motorized wheelchair for public use on a first-come, first-served basis. Please call 360-815-5603 during vessel operating hours on your day of travel to arrange for the crew to leave the wheelchair at the terminal. A second person must accompany anyone using a wheelchair to assist in transfers between wheelchairs and with boarding & disembarking the vessel (navigating gangways and ramps). The ferry crew cannot help in this process.

Please note that the ramp may be very steep and challenging to navigate during low tides. You may wish to postpone travel until the tide rises and the ramp becomes less steep and easier to navigate. View the tide restrictions on our website.

Per United States Coast Guard regulations, gas cans are prohibited on the passenger-only ferry. Please plan accordingly before dry dock.

The passenger-only ferry will fuel at midday on Thursdays. Please check the passenger-only schedule to see which runs will be affected.

Vehicle Parking

Ferry vehicle parking will continue to be available in the existing designated areas and will be posted at Gooseberry Point and on the website indicated below. Please park in designated areas only.

Use our parking maps to navigate Lummi Island and Gooseberry Point parking. Maps will be available by mid-August.

Vehicles parked in undesignated areas will be towed at the owner’s expense. No exceptions.

Temporary accessible parking will be available after the queuing lanes are temporarily reduced from two lanes to one. We anticipate completing this temporary traffic modification by late afternoon on Thursday, September 10. The temporary accessible parking area will be available beginning Friday, September 11. There are no assigned disabled parking spots. It is first-come, first-served.



Shuttle Van Service

Passenger shuttle van service has been discontinued. There will be no service in 2026.

If you have any questions about the dry dock process, please contact the Ferry Division at 360-778-6200.