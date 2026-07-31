Space Reconnaissance Pioneers visit VSFB

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — Three pioneering military leaders who helped forge the nation's early space reconnaissance capabilities toured the Space and Missile Technology Center, July 29, 2026.

Guided by center director Christopher Ryan, the visiting group included retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James P. Collins, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sebastian F. Coglitore, and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tom M. O’Neill—three men whose collective careers influenced the military's space reconnaissance mission.

During the tour, the group met with U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. The visit provided Horne a rare opportunity to connect directly with his predecessor, Coglitore, who commanded the base during a pivotal era in military space history from September 1991 to July 1993.

Coglitore's tenure marked the end of the Cold War and the beginning of a new tactical space era. Under his command, the installation underwent a massive restructuring, officially transitioning the Western Space and Missile Center into the 30th Space Wing, now designated as Space Launch Delta 30. During this 1991-1993 window, Coglitore spearheaded the infrastructure for Titan IV heavy-lift rocket launches, established modern Western Range safety protocols, and accelerated the deployment of critical intelligence satellites.

Horne briefed the returning leaders on Vandenberg's current modernization efforts, emphasizing that the installation's ability to support today's high-launch cadence is a direct result of the groundwork they built decades ago.