Historic 4th Space Launch Squadron Reactivates at Vandenberg

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – The 4th Space Launch Squadron (4th SLS) officially reactivated during a historic activation and assumption of command ceremony held at the Boathouse at South Vandenberg, July 31, 2026.

During the time-honored military tradition, U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, presided over the ceremony, uncasing the unit's colors and officially handing command of the newly reactivated squadron to Lt. Col. Kyle Rowland.

"The reactivation of the 4th Space Launch Squadron is not just a milestone of heritage, but a critical evolution in how we posture our forces for strategic competition," said Horne. "In today’s contested space environment, we can no longer operate under legacy paradigms. Standing up the 4th SLS directly equips us to continue transforming this range into the Spaceport of the Future—ensuring rapid, resilient, and assured access to space that secures our competitive advantage and protects the American way of life."

A Legacy of Access to Space: The History of the 4th SLS

The reactivation marks the return of a highly decorated squadron to the Vandenberg launch community. Originally constituted on March 29, 1994, and activated on April 15, 1994, the 4th SLS began its legacy launching massive Titan IV rockets from Space Launch Complex-4E (SLC-4E). Between December 1995 and October 1997, the squadron successfully launched four Titan IV missions. In April 1997, the squadron also launched a Titan II mission with a Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP) payload from SLC-4W, before its first inactivation in June 1998.

In December 2003, the squadron was reactivated to bring the Delta IV Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) to the West Coast. Operating as part of the newly formed 30th Launch Group, the 4th SLS worked alongside the 1st Air and Space Test Squadron (1 ASTS) and the 2nd Space Launch Squadron. Over the subsequent decade, the 4th SLS assumed responsibility for all EELV-class missions, overseeing the first Delta IV Medium+ launches in 2006 and the first Atlas V launches from the newly refurbished SLC-3E in 2008.

The squadron continued to make history by supporting the West Coast's first Delta IV Heavy launch in 2011 and paving the way for commercial integration with the first Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg in 2013 from a rebuilt SLC-4E. In July 2019, as part of a structural reorganization, the Launch Group was deactivated, and the 4th SLS was merged into the 30th Operations Group. During its inactive years, the squadron’s legacy remained a gold standard for mission assurance and launch operations.

Pioneering the Spaceport of the Future

The standup of the 4th SLS in 2026 represents far more than a simple reactivation; it marks a fundamental evolution in how the U.S. Space Force manages launch operations and range assets. Under the leadership of Lt. Col. Kyle Rowland, the squadron is charged with spearheading the Western Range's modernization and executing Space Launch Delta 30’s "Spaceport of the Future" initiatives.

"Assuming command of the 4th Space Launch Squadron at this defining moment is both a profound honor and a call to innovate," said Rowland. "We aren't just reactivating a unit; we are laying the cornerstone for the next generation of spacepower. Our mandate is to build a dynamic, digitally driven spaceport that moves at the speed of innovation while maintaining an unbreakable posture of defense.”

As launch cadences reach unprecedented rates, legacy single-user launch range management models are being retired. The newly reactivated 4th SLS will focus heavily on dynamic range management, implementing remote operations, digital safety protocols, and automated systems. By transitioning the Western Range into a multi-user, highly adaptable spaceport, the 4th SLS will facilitate rapid turnaround times for a diverse manifest of launch vehicles.

“The team we build here will redefine range management, ensuring that when the nation needs rapid, resilient, and unchallenged access to the stars, the 4th SLS is ready to deliver,” said Rowland. “We are here to pave the way, push the envelope, and secure our future on the high ground."

Vandenberg Space Force Base: The Strategic Gateway

As the host Delta for this reactivation, Space Launch Delta 30 continues to cement its role as the U.S. Space Force's premier West Coast spaceport. Nestled along the rugged Central Coast of California, the base provides a highly secure, geographically unique asset that allows launch vehicles to safely fly directly south into polar, sun-synchronous, and high-inclination orbits without overflying populated landmasses. This makes Vandenberg an indispensable launch site for reconnaissance, meteorological, and environmental satellites. The base acts as a critical nexus where innovation and national security operations seamlessly blend together.