Chimacum Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole as Persistent Offender

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Daniel Patrick Griffin, 57, of Chimacum, was sentenced today in Jefferson County Superior Court to life in prison without the possibility of release, after being convicted on July 6, 2026, of Rape of a Child in the First Degree and other sexual offenses stemming from the sexual abuse of a child between 2015 and 2018, when the child was between the ages of four and six.

Because this conviction is Griffin's second qualifying "strike" for a serious sex offense — he was previously convicted of a similar offense in 2000 — the sentence was mandatory under Washington's Persistent Offender Accountability Act, often referred to as the state's "Two Strikes" law for certain sex offenses. Under this law, life imprisonment without the possibility of parole is required upon a second qualifying conviction.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Holly Graham. "Cases like this one leave a lasting mark on a survivor, long after the trial has ended," said Graham. "The trauma these victims carry doesn't end with a verdict, and it takes an extraordinary amount of courage to stand up in a courtroom, face your abuser, and tell the truth about what happened to you as a child."

"This young survivor showed remarkable bravery throughout this entire process," Graham added. "She testified in detail about abuse she experienced as a young child, in front of a room full of strangers, because she wanted to make sure this could never happen to her, or to anyone else, again. That kind of courage deserves to be recognized."

Griffin was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on July 5, 2024, following a referral from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families ("DCYF") and a forensic interview in which the victim, then 12 years old, provided detailed accounts of repeated

abuse. Trial proceeded over five days in Jefferson County Superior Court, and on July 6, 2026, a jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts.

Case Background

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office opened its investigation in June 2024 after receiving a referral from DCYF. Investigators arranged for a forensic child interview, which was conducted on July 3, 2024, at the Jamestown S'Klallam Justice Center. Based on the findings of that investigation, Griffin was arrested on July 5, 2024, and subsequently charged with Rape of a Child in the First Degree and other related charges.

Trial began in Jefferson County Superior Court and proceeded over five days, during which the jury heard testimony from the victim, family members, forensic interviewers, a friend of the Defendant, and law enforcement personnel. On July 6, 2026, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts.

Sentencing

At today's hearing, the court imposed a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release, consistent with the mandatory requirements of Washington's Persistent Offender Accountability Act for a second qualifying strike offense.

Prosecuting Attorney James Kennedy praised the work of the trial team. "Ms. Graham's dedication to this case, and to this survivor, has been extraordinary from day one," said Kennedy. "She spent countless hours preparing this young survivor and her family for what a trial like this demands, and she never lost sight of the person at the center of this case."

Kennedy also credited the investigative work of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. "Detective Brian Anderson's thorough and compassionate investigation was the foundation this conviction was built on," Kennedy said. "His commitment to this case, and to protecting children in our community, exemplifies the very best of law enforcement."

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office thanks the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Jamestown S'Klallam Justice Center, the Dove House, and DCYF for their work on this case.

"These cases take an emotional toll on everyone involved. I deeply appreciate the efforts of everyone. Even if this was not a ‘two strikes’ case, we still would have asked for life without parole based on the prior history of molesting a child that was under his care and control. I fully endorse the life sentence because our team will not tolerate this kind of conduct in our community." — James Kennedy, Jefferson County Prosecutor.

Dove House Advocacy Services

Dove House is dedicated to offering a comprehensive range of support systems to help individuals and families overcome challenges and build brighter futures. Their extensive array of

services includes advocacy and support groups, designed to empower and provide essential resources for those in need. https://www.dovehousejc.org/ or frontdesk@dovehousejc.org.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is led by Sheriff Andy Pernsteiner and serves the residents of Jefferson County, Washington, with a mission to protect lives, property, and community well-being through proactive law enforcement, victim support, and public engagement. Learn more at https://www.co.jefferson.wa.us/172/Sheriff

About Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office is led by James Kennedy and serves the residents of Jefferson County, Washington, with a mission to protect the community and give victims a voice in the criminal justice system. Learn more at https://www.co.jefferson.wa.us/347/Prosecuting-Attorneys-Office