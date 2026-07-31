Leon County Public Library Newsletter August 2026

Make the most of the final weeks of summer with exciting programs, outdoor adventures, and new ways to connect with your library.
Celebrate America's 250th anniversary by picking up a limited-edition America250 library card, whether you're signing up for your first card or replacing an existing one.
As fall planting season begins, stop by the Fall Seed Library Kickoff for free vegetable and herb seeds, along with gardening resources to help your garden thrive. I have a feeling this is going to be my year for a good harvest (or even a harvest)!
Don't miss CosmicCon: Sirens, Sailors and Sea Monsters, our annual celebration of science fiction, fantasy, cosplay, and pop culture. And if you'd rather enjoy the outdoors, visit one of our Wander and Wonder Trails at the Eastside, Fort Braden, and Woodville Branch libraries, where new storybook installations are waiting to be discovered.
There's so much more happening this month than I can fit here, so be sure to check out our calendar for the full lineup of events. I hope to see you at the library soon!
Amazing things are happening,
Pamela Monroe, Library Director
Get your fall garden growing at the Fall Seed Library Kickoff on Saturday, August 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Leon County Main Library. Pick up free seasonal seed packets, enjoy hands-on activities, and get expert advice from Master Gardeners and local gardening professionals.
Starting Saturday, August 1, visit any library location and check out up to five seed packets per month using your library card, or three packets per month without a library card, while supplies last. No need to return them; they are yours to keep.
Whether you're planting your first garden or your 50th, you'll find everything you need to grow this fall.
Set sail for our eighth annual CosmicCon featuring this year's theme, Sirens, Sailors, and Sea Monsters. Discover pirates, mythical creatures and high-seas adventure through hands-on activities, demonstrations, trivia, scavenger hunts, crafts, cosplay and more on Saturday, August 22, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Leon County Main Library.
Don't miss a special Library Lecture Series presentation during CosmicCon. Join Dr. Laura Lee on Saturday, August 22, from 11 a.m. to noon for "King of the Monsters: How Godzilla Conquered the World.” Explore seven decades of cinematic history and discover how Godzilla evolved from a Japanese film sensation into a global cultural icon that continues to shape entertainment around the world. Free and open to all ages.
Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States with a limited-edition America250 Leon County Public Library card. Available while supplies last, this commemorative card is free to anyone eligible for a library card and provides access to books, eBooks, audiobooks, streaming movies, the Library of Things and thousands of other library resources. Pick up your America250 card at any Leon County Public Library location, and explore America250 events, exhibits, reading recommendations and more.
Residents of all ages are invited to submit artwork for this year’s exhibition, “Cultura Tallahassee: Together, We Are More” celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Selected works will be displayed at the Leon County Main Library from September 15 to October 15. The deadline to submit artwork is Sunday, August 30, at 11:59 p.m.
Story Time and Stay & Play will take a break at the Northeast Branch Library, Eastside Branch Library and Lake Jackson Branch Library from Wednesday, August 5, through Friday, August 21, to accommodate Early Voting.
All Story Time and Stay & Play programs will take a break from Tuesday, August 11, through Saturday, August 15.
We look forward to welcoming you back when regular Story Time and Stay & Play programming resumes systemwide on Tuesday, August 25.
Enjoy engaging Virtual Author Talks with bestselling authors from a wide range of fiction and nonfiction genres. Tune in for these live events with interactive Q&As, or watch the recording afterward.
Upcoming Virtual Author Talks include:
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