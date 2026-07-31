Leon County Public Library Newsletter August 2026

Message from Library Director Pamela Monroe





Make the most of the final weeks of summer with exciting programs, outdoor adventures, and new ways to connect with your library.





Celebrate America's 250th anniversary by picking up a limited-edition America250 library card, whether you're signing up for your first card or replacing an existing one.





As fall planting season begins, stop by the Fall Seed Library Kickoff for free vegetable and herb seeds, along with gardening resources to help your garden thrive. I have a feeling this is going to be my year for a good harvest (or even a harvest)!





Don't miss CosmicCon: Sirens, Sailors and Sea Monsters, our annual celebration of science fiction, fantasy, cosplay, and pop culture. And if you'd rather enjoy the outdoors, visit one of our Wander and Wonder Trails at the Eastside, Fort Braden, and Woodville Branch libraries, where new storybook installations are waiting to be discovered.





There's so much more happening this month than I can fit here, so be sure to check out our calendar for the full lineup of events. I hope to see you at the library soon!





Amazing things are happening,

Pamela Monroe, Library Director