Week in Review: July 31

In this July 31 Week in Review, we highlight Office of Civil Rights Supervisor II Kimmie Opoku, CDCR hand crews supporting the Dove Fire response and ASP Defy Ventures graduates.

Staff Spotlight

Supervisor II Kimmie Opoku earns bodybuilding top honors

CDCR Office of Civil Rights Supervisor II Kimmie Opoku is finding balance through bodybuilding. With August as National Wellness Month, Inside CDCR caught up with Opoku to talk about her 112-pound weight loss and wellness journey.

She recently achieved a personal milestone by competing in her first National Physique Committee (NPC) Wellness bodybuilding competition. As a former correctional officer, Opoku was able to compete in the Heroes Wellness Class, a category recognizing current and former military, law enforcement and public safety professionals. She took first place.

She also earned first in the Masters 35+ class, the Masters 40+ class and claimed second in the Overall Wellness Division.

Opoku began her career with CDCR as a correctional officer at California State Prison, Solano and currently serves in the Office of Civil Rights. She also serves as an ambassador for the Government Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE).

Did you know? What started as a regional event in 2018 has expanded into National Wellness Month. Learn more about physical, emotional and mental health resources available through the Office of Employee Wellness.

Fire Response

CDCR hand crews support Dove Fire response

CDCR currently has eight hand crews from Pine Grove, Vallecito, Holton and Julius Klein Conservation Camps as well as a Fire Chief from CDCR’s Fire Department deployed to assist with the Dove Fire in Tuolumne County.

Division of Adult Parole Operations

Pop-up event supports second chances

The Division of Adult Parole Operations’ Community Reentry Unit and San Gabriel Valley Parole District partnered with GEO Pomona Day Reporting Center (DRC) to host a summer pop-up event.

The June event welcomed supervised individuals from across the district and connected them with employment and support services.

America’s Job Center and Goodwill Southern California conducted on-site interviews, and several participants received job offers.

The event also offered financial literacy and family support resources. Volunteers from Friends Barbershop Walnut and Citrus College School of Cosmetology provided free haircuts.

The Pomona Day Reporting Center and God’s Pantry donated meals, drinks and dry goods for attendees, staff and neighboring residents.

The outreach helped participants address barriers to employment and access resources supporting successful reentry, family stability and community safety.

CALCTRA

CALCTRA honors graduates at Centinela State Prison

The California Correctional Training and Rehabilitation Authority (CALCTRA) recognized 25 incarcerated individuals at Centinela State Prison for successfully completing their job training program.

In partnership with CDCR, CCHCS, and California Department of Industrial Relations, CALCTRA celebrated the graduates’ dedication, perseverance and commitment.

CALCTRA Director Suzie Changus offered words of encouragement and recognized their accomplishments.

“Today, we get the chance to acknowledge your resilience. You are actively choosing to make a difference for yourselves and your loved ones,” said Changus. “We are here as some of your loudest and rowdiest fans at CALCTRA. Our commitment is to guide, train, support and help enable the path you are carving out for yourselves and the future you want to see.”

Rehabilitation

ASP celebrates Defy Ventures graduates

Avenal State Prison (ASP) Facility D celebrated graduates of the Defy Ventures program, recognizing their commitment to personal growth and rehabilitation.

Participants completed training in employment readiness, leadership, healthy habits and entrepreneurship to prepare for successful reentry.

Graduates also finished the CEO of Your New Life curriculum, building confidence while learning goal-setting, problem-solving and decision-making skills.

The program connected participants with continued support through the Defy Ventures Alumni Network, Entrepreneur Bootcamp and Business Accelerator. These resources provide ongoing mentorship, career development and business training after release.

The graduation highlights ASP’s commitment to rehabilitation by equipping participants with practical skills and lasting support for success beyond incarceration.

FCRP participants enjoy summer events

The Female Community Reentry Program (FCRP) Sacramento recognized positive program engagement by offering the chance to attend summer events.

Golden Ticket drawings for consistent positive participation are held quarterly. Eligible participants can win prizes including special excursions.

Recent prize outings included the Rivercats’ “Halloween in July” game and an evening of Music Bingo at Saint John’s Program for Real Change.

Participant Elissa Mello also received a photo session and celebration recognizing her high school graduation milestone.

The events highlighted participant achievements and encouraged continued engagement in programming supporting successful community reentry.

SATF hosts basketball event

The Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (SATF) and State Prison at Corcoran welcomed volunteers from Young Preach and Ballers 4 Christ July 23 for a friendly basketball competition.

The event brought volunteers and incarcerated participants together from A and E Yards. The games promoted teamwork, sportsmanship and positive interaction through recreation.

Ballers 4 Christ encourages faith, compassion and relationship-building while using sports to foster personal growth.

During the event, SATF presented Ballers 4 Christ with a $1,951 donation. Funds were raised through population food sales to support the organization’s rehabilitative programs.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to rehabilitation through recreational opportunities.

In the Media

CDCR employees honored after rescuing 94-year-old woman from fire Three California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation employees were honored after they rushed into a burning home and rescued a 94-year-old woman while they were working on a nearby property in 2024. Steve Smith, Jeremy McGhee and Ryan Diangson were working off duty on plumbing at a nearby house when they noticed smoke coming from a neighboring home.

Top Inside CDCR Stories

San Quentin mourns passing of Officer Michelle Jones‑Harris

CDCR parole agents target crime, maintain public safety

Solano Fallen tourney raises over $12,500 for staff, families

DAPO softball game pitches in for Special Olympics

Week in Review: July 24

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