Watervliet Arsenal welcomes new commander

WATERVLIET ARSENAL, N.Y. — Col. Danilo Green became the 65th commander of the Army’s cannon and mortar factory during a change of command ceremony on Thursday, July 23.

Green took the mantle of commander from Col. Jason Schultz, who completed a two-year command that saw many highs, according to U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Commanding General Beth A. Behn.

“When you took the colors of this historic institution, you didn’t just inherit a sprawling manufacturing footprint or a $240 million business plan. You inherited a sacred trust and critical mission: to deliver the high-precision machined components, cannon assemblies and mortar systems that our soldiers, partners and allies rely on in the crucible of ground combat,” Behn said. “You have executed that trust and mission flawlessly.”

Behn highlighted Schultz’s attention to detail as an asset in his ability to challenge assumptions and push the Watervliet team toward more critical thinking, striving to make the arsenal an exceptional organization. This focus on the importance of getting the small details right was crucial in the several modernization projects the arsenal executed under Schultz’s command.

“Your commitment to modernization reflected that same mindset: always asking how we could improve today so the Army would be even stronger tomorrow,” Behn said. “That vision has been instrumental as Watervliet Arsenal continues transforming one of the Army’s most historic manufacturing facilities into one prepared to meet the demands of future conflict.”

Schultz oversaw the arsenal during the completion and start of several major modernization projects, including the opening of the new Gillespie Gate, horizontal heat treatment, automated paint booth, mortar factory and the start of a new fire station. Watervliet also saw its highest production rates of large-caliber cannons in several years, made possible through production streamlining, continuous process improvements and the elimination of long-standing supply chain vulnerabilities, resulting in a sustained 100% on-schedule production rate under his command. Behn noted this production record wasn’t just good management, but a monumental, hard-fought victory in the defense manufacturing world.

Schultz’s focus wasn’t just on production numbers, however, as Behn noted his people-first approach, which resulted in a drastic reduction in employee turnover and professional growth for arsenal leaders. That approach meant that the arsenal was able to keep critical talent on the shop floor during surges, driving production success. Behn expressed her confidence in Green, citing his previous roles in the U.S. Army.

“Green has a wonderful background as the torch passes here today, a lot of tremendous operational experience and service to our nation,” Behn said. “He is ready; no one is more ready to take this baton and keep this moving than Dan is.”

Green thanked Behn for the opportunity to lead Watervliet and Schultz for his leadership over the past 24 months. Green expressed his appreciation for the work that the Army civilian workforce at the arsenal does.

“I want to begin by thanking Brigadier General Behn for your confidence in me and for the opportunity to serve as commander of this remarkable institution,” Green said. “I also want to thank Colonel Jason Schultz for your leadership and stewardship of the arsenal. Your efforts have strengthened this institution, and I am grateful for your candor, generosity and commitment to ensuring a thoughtful transition. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation you leave behind.”

During his remarks, Green laid out his command priorities focused on four areas: taking care of people with safe workplaces, mutual respect, professional growth and accountability; pursuing excellence in the arsenal's processes and standards, emphasizing that quality must be built into every step of the work; remaining mission-focused on improvements that ultimately provide trusted capability to the soldiers dependent on the arsenal's products; and earning trust through competence, integrity, transparency and results.

“I believe Watervliet Arsenal’s future is every bit as promising as its past,” Green said. “Together, we have a responsibility to honor the legacy entrusted to us and ensure Watervliet Arsenal remains ready to answer the nation’s call for generations to come.”

Outgoing commander Col. Jason W. Schultz relinquished command of the arsenal after completing a two-year tour, which began on July 25, 2024. Following the ceremony, Behn oversaw a retirement ceremony for Schultz. During his outgoing remarks, Schultz reflected on his time as commander of Watervliet Arsenal.

“This was a dream job, especially as an ordnanceman and someone who grew up around a metal worker and has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” Schultz said. “I found something new and fascinating every day and still do. That wasn’t without its challenges, but I could not think of a better team of dedicated professionals and artisans to help with the creative problem-solving.”

Before coming to Watervliet Arsenal, Green served as the Deputy Division Chief for Sustainment Maintenance at the Army G-4.

Watervliet Arsenal is an Army-owned-and-operated manufacturing facility and is the oldest continuously active arsenal in the United States, having begun operations during the War of 1812. Today's arsenal is relied upon by the U.S. and foreign militaries to produce the most advanced, high-tech, high-powered weaponry for cannons, howitzers, and mortar systems.