Community Corner—North Seattle Food Connection

Community Corner highlights the work of Seattle Human Services’ community partners in their own words. Our goal is to gather stories and photos that illustrate their amazing work on behalf of the people of Seattle.

This summer, two of HSD’s contracted hunger relief partners — North Helpline and Hunger Intervention Program — announced their intent to combine efforts and form North Seattle Food Connection. Both organizations have provided vital access to fresh, nutritious food for decades, offering groceries, meals, home food delivery, nutrition education, and more to North Seattle neighbors. Together, North Helpline and Hunger Intervention Program will bring a more unified and coordinated response to improve community food security.

For more information, visit North Helpline’s website and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn; and see the Hunger Intervention Program’s website and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

When were the Hunger Intervention Program and North Helpline founded and what role does each organization fill in the community?

Hunger Intervention Program (HIP) started in 1998 with a group of volunteers that wanted to bring healthy, safe, and wholesome meals to people in need on the streets of downtown Seattle. Since then, HIP has grown and accumulated a host of meal programs. We also provide cooking and nutrition classes for all ages and advocate with our community at all levels of government. Today, HIP serves more than 18,000 meals a month to children, families, seniors, and unhoused folks across North Seattle and Shoreline.

North Helpline was founded in 1989 as an all-volunteer organization of neighbors working together to offer financial assistance and referral services to those in our community. Through the years, North Helpline’s programs grew, expanding to feature a full client services department that helps neighbors connect to resources and services. Today, it has two service sites, both featuring food access, homelessness prevention, and client services programs. Though North Helpline has evolved over the years, it stayed true to the original vision of meeting folks where they are, serving them with dignity, and welcoming all with open arms.

How has your organization grown or developed in recent years?

Food insecurity in our communities continues to grow. In recent years, there has been an increasing number of our neighbors accessing our services at both HIP and North Helpline, without any signs of slowing down. The COVID-19 pandemic, subsequent inflation, and now, cuts to federal SNAP/EBT benefits have created many challenges and difficulties. We have modified and expanded our services to meet the needs of a growing number of neighbors struggling with food insecurity.

To meet the growing need, HIP and North Helpline have decided to combine forces. By bringing together complementary services — North Helpline’s food bank, grocery delivery, homelessness prevention, and client services with HIP’s prepared meal programs, nutrition education, food justice advocacy, and meal delivery — the new organization will better address both immediate hunger and long-term household stability.

How will the merger strengthen your operations? Will there be any process changes in how residents access services?

The combined organization will strengthen our operations by allowing us to raise funds, procure food, and provide services more efficiently. It will also allow our programs to become more comprehensive. HIP specializes in providing healthy and delicious meals but doesn’t provide groceries so neighbors can make meals for themselves. Similarly, North Helpline provides vital groceries and resources but can’t provide a hot meal to neighbors who might not have a kitchen. By combining, our programs can work toward providing more of both.

In the immediate future, there will not be much change in the way residents access services. Over time, however, we are hoping to consolidate operations into a central location where we can offer a wider range of services in a seamless way.

What disparities or inequities are you working to address and how do your programs help close those gaps?

It is no secret that there are disparities in food insecurity and rates of homelessness based on race and ethnicity. These inequities are not accidental; they are the result of systemic issues such as racism and income inequality. Both HIP and North Helpline believe that to end food and housing insecurity, we need to challenge and disrupt racism and promote policies, practices, and behaviors that advance racial equality.

Our programs are committed to advancing anti-racism by locating our programming where people are most impacted by food and housing insecurity and tailoring our efforts to the cultural and dietary needs of our participants. We also center BIPOC community members in the design of our programs, with ongoing dialogue aimed at continual improvements that better serve the needs of our clients through participant advisory boards.

Tell us an example of how an HSD-funded program or service impacted one of your clients or community members.

The Seattle Human Services Department helps fund multiple HIP and North Helpline programs. The following story shows the impact of North Helpline’s financial assistance program and other client services.

Bee (name changed for anonymity) was born in Taiwan and came to Seattle in 1985, where she raised her family. She worked at a bank, pursued her certificate in medical healthcare, and taught Chinese at a bilingual daycare for five years before retiring in 2022.

Bee first learned about the different senior centers in her area from a friend and found that the Lake City Senior Days fits her needs – exercise through Zumba, free lunches provided by the Hunger Intervention Program, and mahjong. One of her favorite aspects of the program is the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends. She also helps other Chinese participants by interpreting for them when they face language barriers, making them feel supported and welcomed. As Bee shares, “I like to help people and give them warmth.”

What keeps your staff going during challenging times?

HIP and North Helpline are fortunate to have an all-star staff who are deeply compassionate and motivated to support the people in this community. Nowhere is that more apparent than during times of hardship.

When times are tough, our staff step up to ensure our community members get the food and support they need. Whether it be the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of the Lake City Fred Meyer supermarket, or the cuts to SNAP/EBT, our staff approaches every crisis with fierce determination, driven by the desire to help this community thrive.