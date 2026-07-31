County Board to Hold Work Session on August 3, 2026

Durham, N.C. – The Durham Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will host an in-person Work Session at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2026. Meetings are held inside the Commissioners’ Chambers, located on the second floor of the Administration I Building at 200 E. Main Street, as well as online via Zoom.

To view the schedule of upcoming meetings for 2026, click here.

The public is welcome to attend all BOCC meetings. No sign-up sheet or request form is required to attend. In-person attendees are reminded of the benefits of masking while in indoor spaces populated by others. Residents who wish to watch meetings are encouraged to continue to watch live on the County’s website or on the Durham County Government YouTube Channel. Recorded meetings are also available on these two sites.

For those who prefer to watch meetings live on Durham Television Network (DTN), DTN has returned to the Spectrum channel lineup. Most BOCC sessions can be viewed live on DTN (Spectrum Channels 8 and 1302). Replays of the Board’s Regular Sessions are available on DTN, as well as on Spectrum, and AT&T U-verse (Channel 99). Residents may also download the BoxCast app for Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV and search for “City of Durham” to access on-demand content.

The Commissioners offer a hybrid option for staff and residents who wish to join Work or Regular Session meetings virtually via Zoom, making it possible for those who cannot make it to downtown Durham to participate.

The information about joining the Work Session on Monday, August 3, remotely is as follows:

Please note: The Clerk to the Board requires everyone to include their full first and last name to be admitted to the Zoom session. If participants fail to do so they will not be admitted.

Residents now also have the option to deliver citizen comments or speak on agenda items for the meeting in person or virtually.

In-Person Speaking Option:

All speakers must provide their full name and address to offer citizen comments or complete the Public Comment Regarding Agenda Items form and submit it to the Clerk prior to the start of the meeting to speak on agenda items. Public Comment forms are also provided at the meeting.

Rules for Public Comment on Agenda Items can be found here .

Hybrid Speaking Option:

All speakers must submit their full name and address via email to the Clerk to the Board at clerk@dconc.gov . These submissions must be completed by 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 2nd.

All virtual participants will be muted upon entry to the meeting. Those signed up to speak will be unmuted individually by the Clerk’s Office at the appropriate time.

The agenda for all BOCC meetings can be accessed here, as soon as they are available.

The BOCC will also hold its next Regular Session at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 10th.

For more information about the Board of Commissioners, visit here. Contact information for the Commissioners can be found on the Board’s webpage.

Residents may call the Clerk to the Board at 919-560-0025 or email clerk@dconc.gov with any other questions.

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