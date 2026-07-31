Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County on Monday
Early Monday morning, the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County.
“It’s important for residents to be cognizant of any standing water on their property,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission. “Mosquitos need standing water to breed, so you can help keep them off your property by removing water from places like flowerpots and containers. Being proactive has a major impact on the mosquito population and helps the hardworking people at the Camden County Mosquito Control Commission in their efforts.”
Camden County Mosquito Commission will be conducting ULV “spraying” operations on Monday August 3, 2026, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the following locations, weather permitting:
Gloucester Township
Beverly Ct S.
Seneca Ct.
Beverly Dr.
Pasadena Dr.
Fresno Dr.
Malibu Dr.
San Diego Dr.
E Batten Ave.
Old Black Horse Pike
Black Horse Pike
E Brewers Ave.
Landing Rd.
Heathrow Ct.
E Oak Ave.
Maple Ave.
Walnut Ave.
Hilltop Ave.
New Brooklyn Erial Rd.
Vail Rd.
Breckenridge Dr.
Innsbruck Dr.
Aspen Dr.
Montrose Dr.
Lane of Acres
Yardley Ct.
Gladwynne Ct.
Bryn Mawr Ct.
Radcliff ct.
Avondale Ct.
Cross Keys Rd.
Pinehill
W 2nd Ave.
W 3rd Ave.
Mt Ararat Ave.
Clementon-Erial Rd.
E 2nd Ave.
E 3rd Ave.
Lakeview Ave.
W 4th Ave.
E 4th Ave.
W 5th Ave.
E 5th Ave.
Wright Ave.
Kayser Ave.
E 6th Ave.
W 6th Ave.
E 7th Ave.
W 7th Ave.
E 8th Ave.
W 8th Ave.
W Branch Ave.
Camden
Baird Blvd.
Park Blvd.
Forest Dr.
Glenn Dr.
Kaighns Ave.
Camden Greenway
Somerdale
Orchard Ave.
Fenwick Ln.
Harford Rd.
Harford Pl.
Hampton Ln.
Roberts Dr.
Fenwick Ln.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.