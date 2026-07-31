Fifteenth Air Force commanders align strategic vision, combat readiness at Tyndall summit

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Commanders and senior leaders from across Fifteenth Air Force gathered at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 28-29, 2026, for a leadership summit aimed at aligning strategic priorities and accelerating combat readiness across the numbered air force.

The overarching focus of the summit centered on adapting to dynamic global threats by forging a more agile and lethal force. Key areas of discussion included the Department of the Air Force's ongoing initiative to integrate formal training units,the optimization ofweapons system sustainment andthe deployment ofartificial intelligence to maximize operational readiness.

"We gathered our wing commanders here at Tyndall to examine and improve our ability to train and prepare our combat Airmen for the challenges of modern warfare,” said Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, Fifteenth Air Force commander. “With the reassignment of the 33rd, 49th and 56th Fighter Wings under Fifteenth Air Force and Air Combat Command, we now have the ability to bring flying training commanders and frontline commanders together and solve issues from the bottom up, accelerating readiness and minimizing breaks in training for our Airmen and for our combat wings."

By shifting the FTU enterprise from Air Education and Training Command to ACC, the Air Force aims to incorporate front-line tactics into an aviator's training much earlier. For the Fifteenth Air Force commanders in attendance, the summit provided a crucial, face-to-face forum to strategize how to implement these enterprise-wide changes at the wing level.

Beyond the training pipeline, sessions focused heavily on maintaining operational velocity. Leaders discussed how to optimize sustainment efforts and integrate AI-driven solutions to enhance decision-making, streamline logistics and ultimately keep combat forces prepared for rapid deployment.

Hosting the summit at Tyndall offered attendees a unique, mission-relevant backdrop. As a growing hub for fifth-generation fighter operations, the base actively represents the forward-looking modernization efforts Fifteenth Air Force is striving to achieve globally.

“It is a privilege to host this year’s summit at Tyndall during such a pivotal time for our wing and the wider Air Force,” said Col. Ryan Thulin, 325th Fighter Wing commander. “Having our command's top leaders here, where we are actively rebuilding the 'Installation of the Future' and executing the F-35 beddown, provides the ideal setting to focus on accelerating combat readiness, sharpening our operational edge and ensuring our Airmen are fully prepared to project airpower globally."

Ultimately, the gathering reinforced the command's commitment to continuous improvement, ensuring operational units are prepared to project airpower and sustain the mission in any future conflict.