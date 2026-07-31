West Virginia Guardsmen support first responders after Washington shooting

WASHINGTON — A routine shift change became an emergency response July 29 when a civilian notified West Virginia National Guard Soldiers that two people had been shot near N Street and Fifth Street NW.

A driver pulled into the fire station parking lot where the Soldiers were preparing to take over their posts. The driver directed them to the parking lot at Second Northwest Co-op Homes, where the victims needed help.

Within seconds, Sgt. John-David Delaney and Sgt. Thomas Jurkovitz, team leaders with the West Virginia National Guard, rushed their teams toward the parking lot near N Street and Fifth Street NW.

For Jurkovitz, the report brought an immediate sense of urgency.

“When the civilian drove up, it was like a snap into it — this is real,” Jurkovitz said. “We need to snap into action and help.”

Delaney’s team arrived first and found two civilians with apparent gunshot wounds. One was alert and responsive. The other was unconscious.

The Soldiers pulled on gloves and readied a chest seal. Emergency medical personnel arrived seconds later and assumed care before the Soldiers administered aid.

In a matter of minutes, the teams shifted from patient care to protecting the scene, providing security and crowd control so EMS could focus on treating the injured civilians.

Emergency medical personnel transported one victim to a local hospital in critical condition. The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Soldiers remained for approximately four hours, supporting local authorities until their assistance was no longer needed. Their readiness allowed them to respond quickly, adjust as the situation changed and continue serving where they were needed.