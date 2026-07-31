Shape the future of Mesa County, take the Mesa Vibe Check

Nobody knows Mesa County better than the people who live, work, play, and raise families here. That’s why we’re launching the Mesa Vibe Check—and we need to hear from you. Your experiences are the best guide on how we want to shape our future.

“Our primary goal is to learn about priorities for residents and identify hidden issues related to their quality of life because a healthier community begins by truly listening to the people who call it home.” said Alice Ireland, Mesa County Public Health Data and Informatics Manager. “Ultimately, this data guides us to evaluate key initiatives and prioritize resources where they will have the greatest impact as we head into our next Community Health Needs Assessment in 2027.”

Residents can rate their satisfaction with various aspects of their lives and the specific area where they live. Topics cover a wide range of daily living conditions, including:

Availability of affordable housing and access to grocery stores.

Access to quality health care, child care, and mental health programs.

Overall feelings of safety and security.

The walkability, bikeability, and quality of local parks and trails.

All responses are anonymous and combined with others to ensure everyone's voice is heard. We use demographic information to make sure the results fairly represent all of Mesa County.

The vibe check is open to all adults in Mesa County through September 30. Community members can opt-in to receive a notification as soon as the final report is published.