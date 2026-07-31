Route 75 closure for pipe replacement in Washington County

BRISTOL — Be alert to a temporary road closure on Route 75 (Green Springs Road) for a pipe replacement project.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, Route 75 will be closed to through traffic between Route 663 (County Park Road) and Route 669 (Bowman Road). The roadway is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 6.

During the closure, motorists should detour using Route 663 (County Park Road), Route 664 (Lake Road), and Route 669 (Bowman Road). The detour route is approximately 2.75 miles.

Drivers should plan ahead, expect delays, and use caution while traveling through the area.

About the district

The Bristol District encompasses more than 7,400 miles of roadway across 12 counties—Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe—and the cities of Bristol and Norton.

For more information, visit VDOT’s website at vdot.virginia.gov. View traffic information at 511.vdot.virginia.gov. Contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).