40th IBBY (International Board on Books for Young People) World Congress 6-9 August 2026 (Ottawa, Canada) On the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples (9 August), UNESCO will present the newly created IBBY-UNESCO Collection of Remarkable Books for Young Readers in Indigenous and Endangered Languages at the IBBY World Congress. The collection includes 169 books selected by a Selection Committee, from among the 500 submissions received, to raise awareness among the young generations on the importance of linguistic diversity.

UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) COP17 17 - 28 August 2026 (Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia) Over the course of two weeks, UNCCD COP17 will bring together governments and a wide range of stakeholders to advance action on land restoration, drought resilience, water, rangelands and food systems. To help focus discussions and mobilize action, COP17 will center around an Action Agenda to bridge political decisions with real-world solutions. The programme will also include high-level and special events designed to generate political momentum, foster partnerships and support concrete outcomes across the four thematic days: Finance, Water, Land and People, and Food Systems and Soil Health.