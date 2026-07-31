Decorated Recruiter: Consistency Leads to Success

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES 07.31.2026 Courtesy Story

PITTSBURGH (July 31, 2026) - Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Tevierre Williams, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh, was awarded his eighth Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal June 2026. He has received these awards for success in the Navy’s recruiting mission.

While at NTAG Pittsburgh, he has succeeded in the recruiting mission on a regular basis, winning awards for achievements in recruiting. Trained as a Machinist’s Mate, Williams feels he was more accustomed to working in an industrial environment. He says he had to work hard to develop his skills as a recruiter, since he was now expected to speak to potential recruits and their families on a regular basis.

“Working in the engine rooms and doing more physical work was a complete switch,” said Williams. “It went from engineering to paperwork, sitting behind a desk, giving presentations, and talking to a lot of people.”

It was difficult at first to speak about the benefits of a career in the Navy to applicants, he says. Though there is a training program for recruiters, much of the learning comes from on-the-job training. When he first checked in to NTAG Pittsburgh, as a first-time recruiter, he leaned on those who were more seasoned and learned from them.

“I had to learn from people who've been here for two, three, four years or who've been doing it forever,” said Williams. “Just kind of picking up on what they've been doing and kind of just throwing my own little jazz in it. If they can do it, I can do it.”

During the last three years, Williams has been awarded the “six-shooter” award, which a recruiter earns when he has six applicants sign contracts in a month; selected as NTAG Pittsburgh Junior Sailor of the Year for FY 2025; and meritoriously advanced to First Class Petty Officer.

To maintain his success, Williams says that he holds himself to a high standard and pushes himself to meet it in any position he is in. He says the awards just make him want to work harder.

“Whatever I'm doing, I just want to be good at it,” said Williams. “I don't want to be average in anything.”

His approach to recruiting focuses on connecting with an applicant on a personal level. Williams says that he is a people-person at heart, and he likes to connect with the person in front of him on a human level.

“I'm a very big people person, and I see you for who you are before I see job title, skin color, or whatever,” said Williams. “I see a human being, so I feel like I relate to anyone and have real conversations with people. We’re not robots.”

After three years at the command, he decided that he is committed to a career in the Navy. He has submitted a package to change his career path from Machinist’s Mate to Navy Career Counselor and serve as a recruiter.

He believes that there is room for any personality in recruiting, and that anybody can be successful in the career field.

“A lot of people want to come recruiting and think they have to be somebody they're not, but I completely disagree with that,” said Williams. “Be yourself, and your method will find you.”

NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland.