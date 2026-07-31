Two missions, one milestone: Dual-military couple ends assignment at DM
William Berryhill completed his final flight in an HC-130, while Coleen Berryhill flew an A-10C Thunderbolt II, marking the close of a chapter at this assignment. Although they served in different units and flew different aircraft, the couple shared the experience side by side.
Their simultaneous fini-flights reflected years of service, sacrifice and mutual support. As dual-military officers, the Berryhills balanced demanding careers while encouraging each other's professional goals, demonstrating how military service can strengthen both individual aspirations and a shared commitment to one another.
For the Berryhills, the day was more than a farewell flight. It was a celebration of the partnership that carried them through their careers and a reminder that behind every mission is a family whose support helps make service possible.
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