Our Neighbors Make Elections Possible: Buncombe County Recruiting Poll Workers

The 2026 election season is nearly here, and to help make that happen, Buncombe County is recruiting community members to serve as poll workers. These temporary, paid positions are essential for ensuring safe, secure, and accessible elections for more than 216,000 registered Buncombe County voters. Training is provided for every role, and no prior election experience is required. Residents with strong people skills, computer proficiency, and a commitment to public service are encouraged to apply.

To serve 13 early voting sites, Buncombe County needs nearly 200 early voting poll workers. Early voting poll workers serve from Oct. 15 through Oct. 31 and must be available throughout the entire early voting period. Workers will receive training before the election and serve morning or afternoon shifts lasting at least seven hours. Pay ranges from $15 to $17 per hour (role dependent). The work requires excellent customer service skills, teamwork, computer proficiency, and the stamina needed to support voting operations six days a week. Read the Early Voting poll worker 101 guide and learn more about serving during this year’s election.

Nearly 500 election day poll workers support the Nov. 3 election at 80 precincts across the county. Training is required in advance. Workers assist with polling place setup on Nov. 2 for approximately two hours, then return on Election Day for a full shift from 6 a.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m. Pay is a lump sum, ranging from $275 to $390 depending on the role. These positions require excellent customer service skills, teamwork, computer proficiency, and the ability to work a long day. Review the Election Day poll worker 101 guide and learn more about the commitment for Nov. 3.

High school students can also contribute as Election Day Student Assistants. Remember, school is out on Election Day! Students need to be 17 years or older by Nov. 3 and need to be in good academic standing. Like other poll workers, students need to attend mandatory training, assist with setup on Nov. 2 for approximately two hours, and work a full Election Day shift from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. Student assistants earn $275 for the day. Come prepared for a long but rewarding day. Parents and guardians should review the Student Assistant poll worker 101 guide with their teen.

Full-time seasonal office positions are also available during election season each year including office assistants, voter registration assistants, IT and technical roles, auditing assistants, and more. Community members interested in these temporary roles can call 828-250-4200 or visit the employment site for more information.

The Multi-partisan Assistance Team (MAT) is a unique poll worker position. MAT members serve in bipartisan pairs visiting local care facilities like nursing homes to help residents register to vote, request absentee ballots, and complete the voting process. Happily, most of these positions are already filled for this election season. To learn more about this unique way to serve during election season, read over the MAT Worker 101 guide.

To get connected, residents may fill out the poll worker application online, call 828-250-4200, or visit www.buncombenc.gov/203/Employment-and-Poll-Worker-Opportunities.