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CMS 5-Star Quality Rating

The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home has once again earned an overall 5-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the highest rating possible.   

The CMS 5-Star Quality Rating System helps veterans, families, and caregivers compare nursing homes by evaluating three key areas”

  • Health inspections
  • Staffing
  • Quality measures

This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our medical director, nurses, certified nursing assistants, therapists, physicians, dietary staff, housekeeping, maintenance, administrative professionals, volunteers, and every team member who works each day to provide veterans with the compassionate, high-quality care they have earned through their service.

Congratulations to the entire Southern Nevada State Veterans Home team on this outstanding accomplishment. Thank you for your continued commitment to honoring Nevada’s veterans with excellence, dignity, and respect.

#Nevadaveterans #FiveStarCare #CMS #Veterans #HealthcareExcellence #NoVeteranLeftBehind

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CMS 5-Star Quality Rating

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