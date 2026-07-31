Daytime Lane Closures on I-64 Begin Monday

CULPEPER – Drivers should expect daytime left-lane closures on eastbound Interstate 64 in Albemarle County for tree-trimming operations.

Weather permitting, crews will work Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. No lane closures are scheduled Friday.

The work zone will be between mile marker 130 and mile marker 132.

Motorists should expect delays and be alert for changing traffic patterns. Drivers will see advance-warning vehicles alerting them to slowed or stopped traffic approaching the work zone.

Drivers should use caution near the work zone and be alert for crews near the travel lanes.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.