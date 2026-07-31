DATE CHANGE: Resurfacing project to close Route 124 at U.S. 63 next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A resurfacing project originally planned for Monday, Aug. 3 has been rescheduled. The contractor now plans to close the access to and from Missouri Route 124 North Junction at U.S. Route 63 in Boone County on Friday, Aug. 7.

Construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to temporarily close the access of Route 124 at U.S. 63 to complete resurfacing and shoulder widening. In order to safely complete this work, crews will need to close the access between Route 124 North Junction and U.S. 63 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.

Motorists must an alternate route during the closure and should watch for crews and equipment in the area.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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